Tucson & OV Children's Museums boost COVID shots for kids & families with free admission

The Tucson and Oro Valley Children's Museums will offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for families, including shots for children 6 months and older as well as boosters for older kids and adults, and free admission during Saturday clinics in July.

Adults must be accompanied by children, and kids will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get a vaccine shot. Masks should be worn for the clinics, set for July 16 at the Downtown Tucson museum, and July 23 at the Oro Valley museum.

The Pfizer vaccines will be administered by staff from El Rio Health. The services include booster shots, so attendees should remember to bring their vaccination cards. Pima County will be distributing free home rapid tests for coronavirus.

While there isn't an exact number of vaccines they're projecting will be provided, museum marketing director Teresa Truelsen said they are hoping for a large turnout.

"We want to be able to reach a many families as possible," Truelsen said. "We know that it is important to get kids protected. We really hope families come out."

Vaccinations against COVID-19 were made available for kids as young as 6 months old last month, when the FDA and CDC approved shots for children five years old and younger. In Pima county, 80-90,000 kids fall into that age group. But Arizona health experts say the number of younger kids getting vaccinated has been low — in part because of limited access to the pediatric doses of vaccines.

"We want to be a resource for the communities and for all families," Truelsen said. "We want people to feel comfortable coming to the museum and we want them to recognize the importance of vaccinating their kids against COVID just like they do with other diseases."

The Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave, will open a clinic at 9 a.m. and they'll be distributing vaccines until 3 p.m. om Saturday, July 16.

The Children's Museum Oro Valley, 11015 N. Oracle Rd., will host a clinic on Saturday, July 23, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museums will be open on their regular schedules, which applies to the free admission on those days.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

