Ducey endorses Karrin Taylor Robson for Arizona governor

Gov. Doug Ducey endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate developer Karrin Taylor Robson Thursday to replace him over former President Donald Trump’s choice, former local news anchor Kari Lake.

“I’ve looked at each of the candidates for Governor this year, and there’s no question who is the proven conservative ready to lead on Day One,” Ducey said in a statement released by the Robson campaign.

Ducey is head of the Republican Governors Association, which works to elect governors across the country. It is not immediately clear whether he will deploy the resources of the RGA to help Taylor Robson, as he has done in GOP primary contests for governor in Georgia, Virginia and elsewhere.

“Governor Ducey has been a strong conservative leader who has trimmed government, gotten our fiscal house in order and turned Arizona into a beacon of economic opportunity,” Robson said about the endorsement in a press statement. “As Governor, I intend to build on that legacy. I will secure the border, safeguard Arizona neighborhoods and never stop fighting for Arizonans and their families.”

Robson’s opponent, Lake, took to Twitter to share her “Ultra MAGA” endorsements shortly after the announcement of Ducey’s endorsement of Robson.

“It’s Ultra MAGA vs Weak RINO,” Lake said, sharing an image showing endorsements from election denier Mike Lindell, disgraced former General Michael Flynn and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, among others.

Ducey has clashed with Trump repeatedly since the 2020 election, primarily over the former president’s repeated lies that the election was stolen from him. Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the Grand Canyon State, and Ducey certified Arizona’s election results — famously sending Trump’s call to voicemail as he was in the middle of doing so.

Early voting for the primary has just begun and those looking for more information on how to vote can find that information here: arizona.vote.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



- 30 -