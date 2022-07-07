CD6 Democratic candidates Anderson, Engel to debate Saturday in Sahuarita

Two of the three Democrats running in the CD6 congressional primary election will debate Saturday afternoon in Sahuarita. The discussion between Kirsten Engel and Avery Anderson will be moderated by Sentinel Editor Dylan Smith.

The free public forum, featuring the candidates responding to questions about their approach to issues important to Southern Arizona voters, will begin at 3 p.m., at the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 17750 S. La Cañada Dr.

The third candidate in the Democratic race, Daniel Hernandez, declined to participate in the discussion, citing a scheduling conflict.

The sponsoring organizations and TucsonSentinel.com have solicited input on potential questions from the public — weigh in here in the comments, over on Facebook, or email editor@tucsonsentinel.com to discuss what you think the candidates need to address.

The event is sponsored co-sponsored by Democrats in Action 2022, Quail Creek Democratic Club, LD 19 and LD 21 Democrats, and the Green Valley Democrats.

Although the sponsors are submitting topics of interest, the format and questions asked at the hour-long debate will be determined solely by TucsonSentinel.com's journalists.

After redistricting, CD6 covers Southeastern Arizona, including much of the East Side of Tucson, and most of Cochise County. The district also includes Casas Adobes, Oro Valley and parts of Marana, and runs to Casa Grande on the northwest and Safford on the northeast.

While the primary election is Aug. 2, officials began sending out early ballots this week, after the voter registration deadline on Tuesday. Voters not registered with a political party can choose to vote a Democratic or Republican ballot in the primary.

- 30 -