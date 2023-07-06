'Excessive heat warning' extended through next week for Tucson, Southern Az
National Weather Service cautions about 'dangerously hot conditions' through next Thursday
"Dangerously hot" temperatures as high as 115 degrees will continue through next week, with blistering highs meaning excessive heat warnings for Tucson and Pima County, Phoenix and elsewhere.
Near Tucson, the warning — meaning a "period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards" — will be in effect through the evening of Thursday, July 13, with temperatures expected to hit around 108-115 degrees. In the metro area, highs of 108-110 are forecast daily this week.
In Phoenix, an excessive heat warning will also be in effect through Thursday night. In the Valley of the Sun, temperatures of 110-118 degrees are forecast.
The warning in the Tucson area covers the Green Valley, Marana, Oro Valley and Vail areas as well. In Nogales, temperatures could top out between 104 and 110 degrees through next week.
"High pressure will maintain the hot, well above-normal temperatures through the weekend and into next week," NWS forecasters said. While the weather patterns aren't likely to trigger the beginning of the monsoon rains, "enough moisture is expected for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly from Tucson south and eastward."
Some cloud buildup is possible in the higher elevations of Cochise County on Thursday, but "just not enough moisture for more than that," they said.
"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," forecasters cautioned. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," officials said.
"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," NWS officials warned. "This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."
Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95-degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 degrees in under an hour even with the windows open.
Excessive heat warning
From the National Weather Service
An excessive heat warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.
Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.
Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 911.