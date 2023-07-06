TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Months of wet weather erase drought across the Southwest
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

Months of wet weather erase drought across the Southwest

Alex Hager
KUNC
  • Snow falls on the Colorado River near New Castle, Colorado, on Jan. 11, 2023. Months of snow and rain soaked a region in the grips of drought and helped replenish reservoirs along the Colorado River.
    Alex Hager/KUNCSnow falls on the Colorado River near New Castle, Colorado, on Jan. 11, 2023. Months of snow and rain soaked a region in the grips of drought and helped replenish reservoirs along the Colorado River.
  • The map on the left shows drought conditions in June 2022. The map on the right shows the same region in June 2023. Darker colors are used to indicate more severe drought.
    U.S. Drought MonitorThe map on the left shows drought conditions in June 2022. The map on the right shows the same region in June 2023. Darker colors are used to indicate more severe drought.

A stretch of unusually wet months has erased drought across much of the Southwest, according to climate experts, who spelled out how a snowy winter and rainy spring brought relief to a particularly parched region.

“Unlike some past presentations I’ve given for the Southwest,” said Brian Fuchs, a climatologist with the National Drought Mitigation Center, at a recent briefing. “This one actually has some good news in it.”

In June 2022, 99% of the Southwest was under some degree of drought. Just a year later, only 28% of the region is experiencing drought, according to the U.S. Drought monitor, which defines the Southwest as Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Nevada.

Parts of those states saw record-setting snowpack this winter, keeping ski resorts open late into the spring and providing a big dose of relief for water managers grappling with a shrinking supply of drinking water from the Colorado River. Precipitation continued into the warmer months as well.

Even in places where drought conditions persist, they are less severe than a year ago. Last June, 72% of the Southwest was under “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought,” the two most severe categories. Now, none of the region is experiencing those high levels of drought, with the majority of drought-stricken areas classified under the least severe category.

“What’s really safe to say is, throughout the entire West, we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in the amount of drought,” Fuchs said. “And that can be coupled back to what we saw through the fall and winter months, and even the spring throughout the region.”

The snowy winter was a boon to the Colorado River, which gets nearly two-thirds of its water from the state of Colorado. The remainder mostly comes from high-elevation parts of Utah and Wyoming. The snowy boost bought water managers enough time to agree on a temporary water conservation deal that should last for the next three years.

The Colorado River, which supplies tens of millions of people and a multibillion-dollar agricultural industry from Wyoming to Mexico, is shrinking at the hands of climate change. Scientists say the term “drought” may no longer be appropriate for the region, and often refer to the Southwest’s steady drying as “aridification.” That term describes a permanent reset of the baseline amount of water the region should expect each year.

In the months ahead, Fuchs expects conditions to lean warmer and drier than normal, especially in Arizona and New Mexico. He added that the area is typically warm and dry until the North American Monsoon picks up later in the summer. The monsoon is a weather pattern that typically peaks in July and August, bringing rainstorms to the Southwest.

While the region’s water supply is mostly fueled by snow, climatologists say summertime moisture provides a boost for farmers and ranchers and helps reduce the likelihood of wildfire.

Filed under

news, enviro, sci/tech, local, arizona, nation/world, breaking, Cronkite News,

Read more about

agriculture, climate change, colorado river, drought, weather

Related stories

More by Alex Hager

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Alex Hager

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder