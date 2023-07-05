Garbology revisited: Tracking trash in the Santa Cruz River

Half a mile east of Tumacácori mission, midway between Green Valley and the border, the Santa Cruz River should flow straight under the shade of a small mesquite bosque. Instead it stops.

For at least the next thousand yards the river is blocked by a dam of trash, 15-acres across. Plastic bottles, tubs of detergent and deflated balls, all bleached pale straw blond, interweave with twigs into an impermeable barrier.

With every rain, the dam is bolstered by a new wave of trash. "It's a sort of an engineered watershed," said Luke Cole, the Sonoran Institute's director for Resilient Communities and Watersheds. "Everywhere in Tucson — all of that trash will eventually make its way into the Santa Cruz River."

Backed up, the Santa Cruz flows either side of the dam, flooding into Tumacácori National Historical Park and across the Anza trail, where rangers have had to lay wooden planks for a bridge across the river's new course.

Since 2020, volunteers from the Institute have removed over 1800 bags of trash from the stretch of the Santa Cruz flowing through Tucson, but according to Cole, the problem isn't going anywhere.

So Cole changed plans, from garbage picking to garbology: the collection, weighing and analysis of trash.

Now preliminary findings from his new study, conducted by the Sonoran Institute, could help locals along the Santa Cruz find the source of their river's pollution problem. In the meantime, the research has already suggested some possible solutions and, Cole hopes, the data to untangle some of Tucson's assumptions about trash.

"Trash, trash, trash"

In 2019 Pima County Flood Control asked locals how the river could be improved. Of over a hundred projects, 20 went to a vote. The resounding answer had nothing to do with flooding, access or infrastructure. It was trash.

"Trash suddenly was in the forefront," said Cole. "And I did a lot of whispering in the king's ear: 'trash, trash, trash.'"

With county funding, Cole planned the research based on a similar study in Washington, D.C.'s Anacostia River. While volunteers continued to pick up trash from the Santa Cruz' riverbed, Cole and a team of interns would study the garbage itself, starting with the worst sections.

"We went to the places that were trashy," said Cole. "So we would walk along the river: 'ooh, that's, that's a big block of trash. Let's go down there and see what's in it.'"

Clambering down horse ramps into the river, researchers would lay 10x10 quadrants and start counting. Three years after the study was devised, days of tallying trash from Camino del Cerro to Marana turned into an enormous garbage database: 52 types of trash, under 9 main categories.

Isabella Katarina Feldman is a molecular biology Masters student at the University of Arizona, and one of the trash study's researchers. She studies the Amazon river, which is, she admits, "very different" from the Santa Cruz.

"For one I can actually see the Santa Cruz," she said. "But the Amazon River is definitely a lot larger."

Over the course of 200 hours of field work, Feldman and her research partners have faced wild animals, miles of trudging over the riverbed and scrambling down riverbanks. But the research itself is beautifully simple. "We're just counting," said Cole.

So far, the study has found that the majority of trash washing into the river is food packaging, as published in the institute's latest "living river" report. More importantly, according to data not yet published, less than a fifth of the trash is recyclable and most of it floats.

"In the end the question is, what are we going to do with this?" said Cole. "We have the data, what happens?"

While it won't be easy to sustainably dispose of the trash (Cole suggested ByFusion, a new startup opening in Tucson later this year, which compresses unrecyclable plastics into building blocks), the majority of floating garbage could be collected by trash traps: floating bags placed in the river where the flow won't dislodge them during flash floods.

The next phase of the study will see researchers journey away from obvious "trash places" in the river. "Once we have a larger map from this randomized phase of the study, it will undoubtedly identify some hotspots where we're seeing a lot of trash," Cole said.

"Then you can start doing more specific trash identification to determine the ultimate source."

Already specific items offer clues. An eerie swath of mud-caked doll parts near Tumacácori points over the border to a shuttered Mexican toy factory. Nearer to the university more glass bottles could lead back to intoxicated students, according to one researcher.

Each clue, Cole hopes, will one day help to wash the Santa Cruz of its polluted history for good.

"Clean water, full of trash"

Just a decade and a half ago, only extremophiles — organisms that can thrive in extreme environments — could live in the Santa Cruz. In places the river was entirely run dry and utterly polluted in others.

"It was rotten," said Cole. "Only the most invasive and pollution-insensitive worms and fish could live in the water."

That changed in 2009, when the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment plant, just south of Rio Rico, got a multi-billion dollar upgrade. Tucson's two plants — Tres Rios and Agua Nueva — followed suit in 2012.

"We're 10 years into a brand new ecosystem here in Tucson," said Cole. "In geological time, in ecological time, we are dealing with a flash. We are so early on in the recovery of these systems."

The improved quality of effluent water released into the river from the three plants has seen the rebirth of a unique river ecosystem. In 2022, a tiny native fish, the native longfin dace, was reintroduced for the first time in a century. Further south the number of fish species biologists could find in the water has quadrupled.

"We're getting this multigenerational redemption, recovery at last," said Cole, "but when you get people out into the river and it's full of trash we're shooting ourselves in the foot.

"When you finally make your way down to the river to look at this clean water, you're seeing mattresses and trash bags, you know what I mean? It undoes the redemption story, based on aesthetics alone."

Appearances aside, the trash also introduces a dangerous volume of microplastics — tiny plastic threads disintegrated off larger items — to the ecosystem. 99 percent of the river's sediment contains microplastics already, according to UA researchers.

As microplastics are ingested by fish and work up the food chain, they've been shown to disrupt endocrine function in fish and mammals, weakening or causing abnormal growth and reproduction.

The Santa Cruz should be enjoying a redemption arc, but until its garbage problem is solved, the river is stuck contradicting itself.

"This is the juxtaposition: we've got clean water; we've got the return of birds and native fish species," Cole said. "And yet when you go out there to celebrate it, there's trash all over the place."

The blame game

On the way to finding a permanent trash solution, the researchers hope their data can also clear up long-held prejudices in Tucson.

"A lot of people assume that most of the trash in the river system is from the houseless population that tends to reside there because they've been kicked out of literally everywhere else," said researcher Feldman. "That's definitely not the case."

Instead, the types of trash they've encountered suggest a wholesale problem across the community.

"They wouldn't be getting rid of perfectly fine pieces of clothing, or like weird children's snacks and lollipops and stuff like that," she said. "Sure there might be a couple of things, but they're not throwing TVs and shopping carts into the river."

Without such a full collection of trash, for example, Feldman wouldn't have been able to pass the time with her research partner, KyeongHee Kim.

"When we would be down there for like a long survey, we would try to count how many full outfits we could find in the river. There'd be a lot of one-off shoes or like a weird hat," she said. "We'd come up with stories behind weird articles of clothing that we'd find: an old trench coat or something..

To Cole, local finger pointing reveals both an "inherent bias" and desire for Tucson to avoid its own culpability. "As the environmental community of Tucsonans, we're walking a very dangerous road by pointing at specific groups of people without having data to support it."

"It's usually the pretty progressive, pretty green, environmentally-focused people and entities that are then castigating the unhoused as the sole source of trash that's in the river," said Cole. "It's amazing how certain and damning they are in their phrasing around the unhoused.

"That's where the data comes in."

Garbology revisited

Cole may have modeled the study from his time working in D.C., but Tucson's own garbage history was right under his nose, albeit half a century ago.

In 1973, the UA's Professor William L. Rathje turned his focus from Mayan archaeology to the trash cans of Tucson. What became known as "The Garbage Project" started as a kind of alternative census: collecting, weighing and analyzing the waste produced across household incomes.

Wilson Hughes ran the project's field work. "There were no 'how to' books," he told the university in 2012, "so we developed what is now called garbology."

Eventually the program grew to sampling landfills across the country and made several breakthroughs in our understanding of what trash does or doesn't decompose.

Cole only learnt of the Garbage Project after the Institute's trash study was under way but the parallels were clear. "This is, I would hope, sort of a continuation of the spirit of that study."

50 years after Rathje took archaeology to Tucson's trash cans, field work in the Santa Cruz still holds historical surprises for researchers like Feldman.

"One of my favorite things that I found is the bottom of a tea cup from the late 1800s, early 1900s. I traced it back to an old rail line that used to run in California," she said. "It's still sitting on my desk back home."

As the study moves into its second phase, Cole hopes the Santa Cruz can complete it's redemption story. "Clean water, full of trash – what are we doing?" he said. "

If we can do one, we can do the other."