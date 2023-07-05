Registration for Pima County after-school rec program begins Thursday

Registration for after-school K-5 recreation programs at six of Pima County’s community centers begins Thursday.

The program’s activities include board and table games, special events, group games, sports, and arts and crafts.

Registration is for the entire 10-month school year. Five-year-olds must be enrolled in elementary school.

There is a $50 fee per month per child, and a $40 fee for each additional child in the same family. For children who are enrolled in the school lunch program, SNAP, AHCCCS, foster care or similar assistance programs, the fee is $15 per month per child and $12 per month for each additional child in the same family.

Days and times for the program vary by center, but the program runs from school dismissal until 6 p.m. at most locations, Monday - Friday. The program is closed on all county and school holidays and breaks.

The after-school recreation program locations are:

Catalina Community Center: 16562 N. Oracle Road

Drexel Heights Community Center: 5220 S. San Joaquin Avenue

Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center: 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road

Littletown Community Center: 6465 S. Craycroft Road

Picture Rocks Community Center: 5615 N. Sanders Road

Robles Ranch Community Center: 16150 W. Ajo Highway

Registration for children in kindergarten through 5th grade begins at 6 a.m. on July 6, 2023. For registration information, visit Pima County Community Centers Program.