Ballots sent out as Tucson primary election gets underway

Early voting is underway in Tucson's August 1 primary election for mayor and City Council candidates.

Ballots were being mailed out Wednesday to voters in the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties, as well as independents who have requested a ballot to vote in this year's first round of city elections.

There are three contested races, all among Democrats, for voters to decide in the August primary. While voters across the city can vote in the mayor's race, members of the City Council are nominated by ward in the primary. Half of the Council seats are up for election this year, in ward 1, 2 and 4.

In Ward 1, Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz faces a challenger from Miguel Ortega, who was among the Democrats she defeated in the primary race four years ago as she won her first term.

The ward, which stretches from downtown's El Presidio and Dunbar Springs neighborhoods to the city's western border and from the Sombras del Cerro neighborhood on the north to Midvale Park and Barrio Nopal on the south, is home to roughly 25,000 Democrats and 15,600 unaffiliated voters who are eligible to cast a ballot in the primary.

Santa Cruz said she brings her experience as an educator, an activist and a mother to the job.

"I love the barrios and neighborhoods that make up Ward 1," Santa Cruz said. "It's where I was born and raised. It's also where I experienced the impact of decades of disinvestment and why I ran the first time. I deeply understand the realities of these neighborhoods."

"I understand the need to do very neighborhood-based services and also look at policy change at the city wide level with an eye to politics of our time," Santa Cruz said.

She said she would like to focus on addressing housing costs, the fentanyl crisis and workforce development in a second term.

In the 2019 primary, which featured a mayoral contest as well as a four-way race for an open Ward 1 Council seat, roughly 8,500 voters cast ballots. Santa Cruz captured about 44 percent of the vote, while Ortega landed about 20 percent.

Ortega said that if he can capture the bulk of the voters who didn't vote for Santa Cruz in 2019, he can win the race.

He started gathering signatures door-to-door for his nominating petitions two weeks before the filing deadline.

"We got 300 more signatures than we needed in two weeks," Ortega said. "When we saw that, we thought there were definitely folks who were upset and were ready for a change."

In Ward 2, Councilmember Paul Cunningham is facing rookie candidate Lisa Nutt, a local real estate agent who is making her political debut.

The ward mostly stretches east from Craycroft Road to the city's eastern border near Houghton Road and from the northern edge of the city to neighborhoods along 22nd Street. It's home to roughly 22,000 Democrats and 18,000 voters not affiliated with a political party who are eligible to vote in the primary.

While Cunningham has never faced a primary opponent since he was appointed to the seat in 2010, the competitive 2019 mayoral Democratic primary saw a turnout of roughly 10,000 voters in Ward 2.

Cunningham said the city has tackled its biggest challenges, addressing the homeless crisis by adding transitional housing units, storing CAP water to ensure Tucson's water future and using sales-tax and bond dollars to improve streets and parks.

"I think we've made a lot of progress here in Tucson," Cunningham said. "We're just trying to get results."

Nutt said it hasn't been enough.

"I cannot confidently look to the future for my children and say there's a future here for them," Nutt said. "And so instead of continuing to stand on the sidelines and be an observer, I decided I wanted to do the hard work and bring about the change that voters are telling me they want and need and frankly deserve."

Democratic Mayor Regina Romero faces a long-shot challenge from write-in candidate Francis Saitta as she seeks a second term.

The Nov. 7 general election, in which all city voters can vote in all races, promises to be a more crowded affair.

While Tucson's primary elections are ward-only contests, all voters across the city can vote in all the races on the ballot in the general election. Since Democrats now outnumber Republicans by a margin of more than 2-to-1, they have a significant advantage over GOP candidates. (Voters who are not affiliated with either party are the second-largest voting block in Tucson, at roughly 98,000 voters; more than 128,000 voters are registered Democrats, while less than 61,000 are with the GOP.)

Assuming Romero defeats her write-in challenger in the primary, she is set to face three opponents: Independent candidate Ed Ackerley, a longtime local marketing professional who captured roughly 39 percent of the vote in a 2019 campaign against Romero; Republican Janet Wittenbraker, who has worked in a variety of administrative positions, including a stint as an executive assistant in the City Manager's Office; and Libertarian Arthur Kerschen.

The winner of the Ward 1 primary will face Republican Victoria Lem, a real-estate agent making her first run for public office.

The winner of the Ward 2 primary will face Republican Ernie Shack and Libertarian M. Pendleton Spicer.

In Ward 4, Democrat Nikki Lee, who avoided a primary challenge as she seeks a second term, is set to face Republican Ross Kaplowitch in November.

The city now mails ballots to all eligible voters and city officials advise that the last day to mail back a ballot for the primary election is July 26. Voters can also cast a ballot in person between now and Aug. 1 at the Tucson City Clerk's Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St.

Voting centers will be open in each of the city's wards on Election Day to cast ballots in person.

Voters can drop off completed ballots at the offices of the Pima County Recorder between through Aug. 1. The recorder has offices downtown at 240 N. Stone Ave., on the South Side at 6550 S. Country Club Rd., and at 6920 E. Broadway.