As firefighters close in on 2 blazes north of Nogales, a 3rd wildfire ignites

While fire crews are close to containing two wildfires that began last Friday in the Coronado National Forest northwest of Nogales, Ariz., a drone discovered a third fire in the area Wednesday, officials said.

Since last Friday, fire crews have battled the Beehive Fire and the Corral Nuevo Fire in remote terrain about 15 miles northwest of Nogales. On Wednesday morning, the new fire — dubbed Beehive 2 — was spotted during a drone flyover while officials were assessing an area south of Peck Canyon.

Ground crews, reinforced by crews who rappelled into the area from helicopters, are working to contain the new fire, officials said.

While the Corral Nuevo Fire has burned about 150 acres along the Atascosa Ridge, the Beehive Fire has been more aggressive, consuming 10,533 acres of grass, juniper and scrub. According to fire officials, extreme heat and rugged, secluded terrain challenged the firefighters' efforts over the weekend, but a combined assault by aircraft and helicopters Tuesday allowed them to halt forward progress on both fires.

Crews attacked the Beehive Fire's northeastern flank Tuesday and were able to link fire lines halting the wildfire's progress. They also successfully fought the fire on its southwest, southern, and southeastern flanks. By Wednesday evening, firefighters on the Beehive Fire shifted to mopping up the fire, while sharing resources with with crews battling Beehive 2.

Meanwhile, retardant drops along the Beehive's northern end "aided in the firefighting response by containing the fire's spread," while strategically placed water-drops from helicopters "helped to reinforce the line."

"Due to this work, no significant growth was observed across the fire," officials said.

By Wednesday evening, the Corral Nuevo fire was nearly 85 percent contained, while the Beehive Fire was 62 percent contained.

Crews will "continue to address any hot spots and reinforce the perimeter," officials said, adding that planes and helicopters would continue dropping additional water and resupplying firefighters on the ground.

The causes of all three fires are under investigation.

Over the last three weeks, firefighters in Arizona have battled at least 15 separate wildfires, which have burned around 25,000 acres across the state.