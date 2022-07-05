PACC, Humane Society slammed by reports of lost & found pets following July 4

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Pima Animal Care Center have each received more than 50 reports of lost and found pets, primarily dogs, after fireworks lit up Tucson sky’s last night.

The uptick in the number of missing pets is expected after holidays like the Fourth of July. This year’s figures have pushed PACC further past its capacity and continued a troubling trend of July 5 reports for the Humane Society.

“We were already over capacity and then Fourth of July, so it puts us in a pretty bad situation,” said PACC Director Monica Dangler.

When the day began PACC had 665 dogs and cats in its care. As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the organization had received 49 stray animals for the day, with an expectation that roughly 30 more could arrive later in the evening, Dangler said.

While the organization only receives about 30-50 animals on a normal day, the end of day figures will resemble pre-COVID numbers for the day after July 4, she said.

Fireworks can be stressful and confusing for animals, who do not know how to escape the cacophony of sounds, said Camille Hall, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society.

“They don't realize that getting out of their current situation isn't going to relieve them from the fireworks that are going off all across Tucson,” she said.

This year’s number of reports surpassed what the Humane Society received in 2020 and 2021, which saw 29 and 42 reports filed, Hall said. Unlike PACC, only one dog had been brought in to the Humane Society as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The majority of strays PACC takes in are not reclaimed.

“Regardless if it's Fourth of July or just any other day, typically only about 15 to 20 percent of dogs are reclaimed from the shelter,” Dangler said. Pets found by a neighbor have an 80 percent chance of being reunited with their owner. Because of that, PACC has suggested that anyone finding a stray pet should, if possible, temporarily hang onto it and try to locate its home nearby, before bringing it to the shelter.

Lost and found reports help inform organizations like the Humane Society what pets are being looked for and where located pets are. “We can keep an eye on where pets are because it’s really a Tucson-wide issue, so having those reports come in is really vital to getting pets back to their people,” Hall said.

Putting on a television, some soft music or staying with pets can help combat the bangs and booms of Independence Day, Hall said.

Microchipping and ensuring data on the chip is up to date is crucial to finding lost pets, she said. Veterinarians and staffers at both animal shelters will check for a microchip early on when stray animals are brought in.

Pets with microchips are more likely to be found as cases of lost animals increase, Hall said. “So I would really urge anyone in the community who has a pet, who maybe just hasn't done it yet to really consider getting that microchip and adding that extra layer of protection for your pet.”

The Humane Society offers microchipping for $25, and the county provides additional information on the service here. Individuals can report lost and found pets on Petco Love Lost, which is linked to both the PACC and Humane Society databases.

- 30 -