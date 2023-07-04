New U.S. citizens sworn in during Independence Day ceremony at Saguaro National Park

After nearly 32 years in the United States, Alison Smith, a native of the United Kingdom, became a U.S. citizen at Saguaro National Park West on the Fourth of July. The irony wasn’t lost on her.

“I was stubborn, but now it’s time,” said Smith.

The naturalization event, normally an annual exercise, was held in the Red Hills Visitor Center in the west park for the second year in a row following a pandemic hiatus. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce G. Macdonald presided over the ceremony, where nearly 20 new U.S. citizens from Mexico, South Africa, the Philippines, and other countries recited the Oath of Allegiance:

I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.

Daniel Preston, legislative representative for the San Xavier district and a representative of the Tohono O’odham Nation, recited a traditional blessing.

In a speech congratulating the new citizens, Jeff Conn, acting superintendent of Saguaro National Park, said there was nothing more American than becoming a citizen on July 4 in a national park.

“These places protect American stories,” Conn said.

Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly addressed the crowd about the importance of voting.

In her speech, Cazares-Kelly, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation and the first Indigenous woman to hold countywide elected office in Pima County, noted that Native Americans were not considered U.S. citizens until 1924, and were not given the right to vote in Arizona until Native American World War II veterans sued the state of Arizona in 1948.

It wasn’t until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that discriminatory voting practices were federally banned, she said.

“Patriotism is confusing,” Cazares-Kelly said in her address. “As an American, and as a fellow patriot, I want you to recognize what that means is the ability to question your government, the ability to hold your government accountable for the work that we do. And it means to be able to do that without fear of persecution, without fear that someone is going to come to your door and take you away. Without fear for violence, without fear that there will be repercussions to your citizenship. You have that now.”

Cazares-Kelly stayed after the ceremony to help register the new citizens to vote.

“Our new citizens have been living here. They've been contributing to our community. Many of them pay taxes. Those tax dollars are decided upon by elected officials, people in charge decide what to do with those taxpayer dollars. And now they get to have a say in that,” Cazares-Kelly said.

Imelda Inso waited 22 years to come to the United States from the Philippines, and another five years to become a citizen.

“It's so meaningful. At least I can vote,” Inso said. “It’s what I've been wanting to do.”

For Irma Castro, who was born in Mexico, becoming a U.S. citizen means happiness.

“(It means to be able) to express my opinion, my ideas about this country,” Castro said. “My ideas and my feelings for the best of this country to make it better.”

Castro attended the ceremony with her husband. They planned to drive back to their home in Douglas to see the fireworks and celebrate later that night.

Wendy Pennington from South Africa wore an American flag t-shirt to her citizenship ceremony at the park. Pennington was excited to find her own version of freedom on Independence Day.

“I'm excited to be able to be here forever,” Pennington said. “I'm just here to stay, you know?”