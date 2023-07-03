Monday deadline to register to vote in Tucson city primary election

Midnight on Monday, July 3, is the deadline to register to vote in the August 1 primary election in Tucson — double-check your registration online even if you're already signed up. Voters will cast ballots for mayoral candidates, and half of the City Council seats.

Ballots in the all-mail election will begin to be sent out this week.

This year, city registered voters will elect the mayor, and City Council members in wards 1, 2 and 4.

The only contested primary races are in Ward 1, with incumbent Democratic Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz challenged by Miguel Ortega, and Ward 2, where incumbent Democratic Councilman Paul Cunningham is challenged by Lisa Nutt.

Mayor Regina Romero is the only Democratic citywide candidate on the ballot, but Francis Saitta has filed as a write-in candidate.

In Tucson, candidates for the City Council are nominated by ward in partisan primaries — with voters who are not registered with a particular party able to pick the primary ballot they wish to cast. Councilmembers are then voted on by all city voters in the November general election.

Candidates for mayor are nominated on a party basis by voters across the city.

The city of Tucson conducts elections by mail, with a limited number of drop-off locations open on Election Day. The last day to request a ballot by mail is July 21. Ballots should be mailed back by July 26.

You can register to vote or update your address online at ServiceArizona.com. Area voters can check their registration status easily at the Pima County Recorder's Office website.

If you've moved, changed your name, or want to change political parties, you must complete a new voter registration form — which you can do online. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Arizona and at least 18 years old at the time of the election.

You must register for the first time in the state — or update your address, if applicable— by 11:59 p.m. Monday in order to cast a ballot in the election.