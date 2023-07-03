9-year-old migrant boy died days after rescue from scorching Southern Arizona desert

A 9-year-old migrant boy died at a hospital in Mesa last month, just days after U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued him and his family from the wilderness in Santa Cruz County.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday the boy died at Banner Desert Medical Center on the evening of June 17, just two days after his mother called 911 and sought help.

According to a timeline released by CBP, the incident began on the evening of June 15 when the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a woman, who told said she was traveling with her two young children, and her son was suffering from seizures.

The woman was later interviewed by officials with CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility, and she said she crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with her sons and another woman at 2:30 a.m., and they spent 19 hours in the desert in temperatures over 100 degrees. With her son's condition declining, she called 911.

The sheriff's office relayed the call to Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, who verified the woman's GPS coordinates and connected with agents at the Nogales Station because the family was "within their area of responsibility" and agents from the station were dispatched to find the family, CBP said.

Meanwhile, by 9:41 p.m., the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Tubac Fire Department.

Fifteen minutes after the 911 call, Tucson Sector agents also enlisted help from a National Guard helicopter. That crew found the family at 10:01 p.m., CBP said, and sent updated GPS coordinates to emergency medical services personnel with Tubac Fire and Border Patrol agents.

CBP officials released few details about the boy and his mother, withholding their names and nationality.

In recent years, the agency began using the Arizona Air Coordination Center, a facility near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, where CBP attempts to track and manage all the aircraft and 911 calls in the Tucson Sector.

The woman said 20 minutes after she called 911 a helicopter "shined a light on them to help find their location." Tubac firefighters found the family at 10:17 p.m., and made a quick trauma assessment of the boy, checking for broken bones and bleeding. Then, one of the firefighters picked the boy up and began carrying him to an waiting ambulance, along with a Border Patrol agent who had arrived on foot.

The agent and firefighter carried the boy together for 14 minutes before another BP agent arrived with an all-terrain vehicle. The firefighter held the boy and the agent drove the ATV to the ambulance. Ten minutes later, by 10:31 p.m., they reached the ambulance where fire department paramedics and EMTs began medical treatment on the child by administering intravenous fluids, CBP said.

Medical personnel with Tubac Fire took the boy to Northwest Medical Center in Sahuarita, arriving by 10:54 p.m.

The mother and her remaining son walked to a Border Patrol transport van, and they were given water and taken to Northwest Medical Center.

The next afternoon, the boy was flown to Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, where doctors diagnosed him with "multi-organ failure and placed him on life support," CBP said.

BP agents "maintained hospital watch," keeping the boy in their custody. Meanwhile, the boy's mother and sibling were released by Border Patrol by 7:24 p.m. "Agents advised medical center staff she and her children were no longer in USBP custody," CBP officials said.

The mother told CBP officials her son did not have a prior existing medical issue, and she "believed the heat contributed to his medical complications during their walk," CBP said.

The next evening, on June 17, the boy died from "medical complications," CBP said.

The Maricopa Medical Examiner's Office said they would not perform an autopsy, however, the incident is under review by CBP's OPR. The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General was also notified.

The boy's death came just a month after a 8-year-old Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez died in Border Patrol custody at a station in Harlingen, Texas.

CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility has continued to probe the girl's death, they agency released a statement that Border Patrol officials and medical personnel contracted by the agency refused to transfer Reyes Alvarez to a hospital.

CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller called the girl's death a "deeply upsetting and unacceptable tragedy."

"We can —and we will— do better to ensure this never happens again," Miller said.

Smugglers 'shiny promises always turn to dust'

In May, Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin urged migrants to avoid "unbelievable challenges" by crossing through the desert, includng rapacious smuggling organizations and the brutal conditions of the desert.

For over two decades, every summer the agency launches a public campaign to tell migrants to avoid crossing the U.S.-Mexico desert during the high summer months.

Despite this effort— along with rescue beacons deployed in the desert and an expanded corps of medically-trained agents — officials have discovered the remains of 53 migrants so far this year.

Last year, the agency it rescued 12,857 people across the U.S.-Mexico border, including 233 in the Tucson Sector. This includes about 6,000 incidents when people were pulled from vehicles, and over 4,721 incidents when someone was suffering from environmental exposure.

In May, Modlin said his agents rescued 50 people, and he warned of a bad summer for migrants in the "most dangerous place to cross" in the United States.

Migrants, already exhausted and malnourished crossing through Latin America and Mexico, will still "face mile and miles of desert," he said, including "rugged mountains and the stretches without water shelter or civilization and extreme temperatures over 120 degrees in the summer and below freezing in the winter."

"Criminal organizations control every step of a migrants path from the moment they leave their homes to the moment they illegally cross our border," he warned. Migrants may be robbed, kidnapped, raped, or forced to mule drugs, and those who can't easily make the journey will be abandoned, he said.

Modlin urged migrants who try to immediately call 911. "If you decide to cross, do not wait to call 911," he said.

While the agency has technology in place, including rescue beacons and some "very fast" search and rescue capabilities "we cannot be everywhere lots, especially as we handle the sheer number of migrants who are now illegally crossing the border," he said.

"We can't save someone if we don't know they need saving. So calling 911 before you are desperate is imperative," Modlin said. "In remote areas, you may be hours from help."