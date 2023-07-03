'Major risk' from heat up to 115 degrees through Friday night for Tucson, Southern Az

Much of Arizona will again see "dangerously hot" temperatures as high as 117 degrees through Friday, with blistering temperatures meaning an excessive heat warning for Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and elsewhere.

Near Tucson, the warning — meaning a "period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards" — will be in effect from Monday until Friday evening, with temperatures expected to hit around 109-115 degrees. In the metro area, highs of 108-110 are forecast daily this week.

In Phoenix and Yuma, an excessive heat warning will also be in effect through Friday night. In the Valley of the Sun, temperatures of 108-116 degrees are forecast.

The warning in the Tucson area covers the Green Valley, Marana, Oro Valley and Vail areas as well. In Nogales, temperatures could top out between 104 and 110 degrees through Friday.

"Very hot above-normal temperatures for early July will continue this week," NWS forecasters said. "Some increase in humidities will add to the discomfort later this week, but also increase chances for thunderstorms."

Some cloud buildup was observed by weather satellites over the mountains east and southeast of Tucson, they said.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," forecasters cautioned. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," officials said.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," NWS officials warned. "This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95-degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 degrees in under an hour even with the windows open.

Temperatures in Tucson didn't hit consistent 100-degree marks this year until mid-June, and only topped 110 degrees for the first time the last weekend of the month.

Last Tuesday, thermometers in Tucson topped out at 111 — well short of the all-time high of 117 degrees reached that same date in 1990.

