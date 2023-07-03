In Nogales, White House official touts vehicle scanners to combat fentanyl smuggling

The Biden administration will spend $305 million to install more vehicle scanners at border crossings to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercept fentanyl, a White House official said last week.

At the Mariposa border crossing in Nogales, Ariz., Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, touted efforts to blunt the influx of fentanyl across the U.S.-Mexico border, including law enforcement operations targeting fentanyl smuggling and production.

Gupta said over 90 percent of the fentanyl is coming through official border crossings. For years, "hard drugs" like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine were largely intercepted at the ports of entry, while marijuana was smuggled through the desert.

The border-crossing ports are "where the money is for the bad guys," he said.

CBP officers in Nogales have "done a tremendous job" and evaluate at least 1,000 commercial trucks every day, though at peak times this rises to 2,000 per day, Gupta told reporters on Thursday. He added the technology allows CBP officers to inspect vehicles coming and going into the U.S. while "protecting American lives."

"The work that is being done by the brave folks here is the difference between life and death of Americans across the country," Gupta said.

During his State of the Union address in February, President Joe Biden pushed for a "major surge to stop fentanyl production, sale, and trafficking" along with the border, including "drug detection machines to inspect cargo and stop pills and powder at the border."

Biden said his administration had a "record number of personnel working to secure the border" and praised the efforts of the Department of Homeland Security, which arrested 8,000 human smugglers and seized over 23,000 pounds of fentanyl over the previous months. Despite these efforts, fentanyl killed 70,000 people in the U.S. last year, he said.

As part of this, the White House called for $535 million for CBP, including millions for Non-Intrusive Inspection Systems, "with a primary focus on fentanyl detection at ports of entry."

CBP has pushed hard for these systems over the past decade, expanding the use of X-ray and Gamma-ray imaging systems to peer through the metal and plastic of vehicles, including semi-tractor trailers and personal vehicles at border crossings and U.S. shipping ports.

"Why do you focus on ports of entry, because that's where the money is for the bad guys," Gupta said. That's why we had to do it. We cannot let up in the areas between the ports, but our focus has to be here."

In late 2021, DHS also began laying the groundwork for similar systems to scan people walking through border crossings. In a privacy assessment published in December 2021, the agency described a "pedestrian detection-at-range system" that would rely on body-heat, rather than x-rays or other radio waves to see if people are carrying contraband, including drugs, unreported currency, firearms, and illegal merchandise.

CBP said the systems could help officers decide when to search someone, backing other techniques including behavior analysis, as well as observing a person's "unnatural gait" or "unexplained bulges in clothing."

In Nogales, the Mariposa Port of Entry uses the scanners to quickly scrutinize cars and trucks, and vehicles with "anomalies" are sent to an additional inspection area. CBP has said the systems allow officers to "screen or examine a larger portion of the stream of commercial traffic while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade, cargo, and passengers."

Gupta said the White House was seeking $6.1 billion for drug control—a $2.3 billion increase from last year—including nearly $535 million for CBP "border technology" including millions for "non intrusive" technology. "This is advanced technology that is technology in the 21st century. That is working for the American people," he said.

Last year fiscal year, which ran from October 2021 to September 2022, CBP seized 14,700 pounds of fentanyl. Since last October, the agency has already seized 19,800 pounds of fentanyl, which another three months left before the fiscal year's end. In Arizona, over 90 percent of the fentanyl seized by CBP was picked up at border crossings, CBP data shows.

The White House will work to add 123 new large-scale scanners at border crossings by September 2026. This would increase the number of scanned personal vehicles from just 2 percent to 40 percent, while expanding the number of cargo vehicles from 17 percent to 70 percent, CBP said.

"These investments will crack down on a major avenue of fentanyl trafficking, securing our border and keeping dangerous drugs from reaching our country," the agency said.

Gupta called this part of a "layered approach."

"The point here is that for far too long, we have not utilized technology in a way that works for the American people," he said.

He also reiterated the White House's move to push social media companies to help mitigate the sale of drugs on their platforms, and to convince carriers like FedEx and UPS to inspect more packages for drugs.

"We need to make sure we're not letting off the gas pedal," he said. "We will go after financial structures and systems and choke points to commercially disrupt these operations."

Gupta added the White House would continue its push to get Narcan—the brand name for the overdose medication naloxone—into the public's hands. Earlier this year, the FDA approved the sale of Narcan over the counter, and local officials have moved to make the anti-overdose medication widely available to mitigate overdose deaths.

As part of his trip, Gupta visited several important sites along Arizona's border with Mexico and spoke to public health leaders and law enforcement officials. This included a meeting with the Shadow Wolves—a secretive group made of members of the Tohono O'odham Nation who regularly track smuggling as part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He also visited the San Miguel Gate, an unofficial border crossing on the Tohono O'odham Nation, and Gupta told reporters he would later visit the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales and the city's sewer tunnel system, regularly used to smuggle drugs.

Last week, DHS said it seized nearly 10,000 pounds of fentanyl over the past two months as part of two operations focused on the drug. Dubbed Operations Blue Lotus and Four Horsemen, officials with DHS seized fentanyl and arrested 284 people. The agency said it will launch two new campaigns as part of a "surge" to target and prevent fentanyl from coming into the U.S.

Two other operations will focus on disrupting the supply chain used to manufacture and smuggle fentanyl, DHS said.

Operation Artemis, led by CBP will target the fentanyl supplies by intercepting items needed to produce fentanyl, with aid from Homeland Security Investigations, a part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Meanwhile, Operation Rolling Wave will "surge" officials to checkpoints on highways near the U.S.-Mexico border "covering every sector and leveraging predictive analysis and intelligence sharing."

The agency said it will continue to keep HSI special agents at the nation's border crossings, where "90 percent of fentanyl is trafficked primarily in cars and trucks."

Two other operations will include intelligence and analysis, the agency said.

"The intelligence and investigative work being conducted by DHS Agencies and with our federal partners to disrupt the fentanyl supply chain is unprecedented," said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. "These operations build on the success of Operations Blue Lotus and Four Horsemen, which from March through May prevented nearly 10,000 pounds of fentanyl from entering the United States and yielded invaluable insights into criminal networks."

"Cartels have been producing synthetic drugs for years, and the DHS workforce is unwavering in its dedication to stopping them," Mayorkas said. "In the past two years, DHS seized more fentanyl than in the previous five years combined, and these operations are an example of how we are broadening that effort."

"The men and women of CBP, together with our partners, are working on the front lines of the fight against fentanyl – aggressively targeting and disrupting drug trafficking organizations at the source," said CBP Acting Commissioner Troy A. Miller. "The new operations will build on the successful pairing of law enforcement partnerships and technological advancements to keep these devastating drugs out of our communities."