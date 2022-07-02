Sponsored by

What's open, what's closed for July 4

Jacob Owens

Independence Day is commemorated on the fourth day in July and that falls on a Monday this year.

Federal government offices are closed and with the U.S. Federal Reserve closed, banks and credit unions typically close, too.

Post offices will be closed.

State offices will also be closed Monday.

Tucson city offices, including Tucson Water and the courts, will also be closed on July 4.

Trash and recycling pick-up will be pushed back one day next week in the city.

Reid Park Zoo will be open for regular summer hours. Active duty military members and veterans get free admission, and up to six members of their immediate family can receive discounted rates.

The University of Arizona and Pima Community College will be closed.

The Motor Vehicle Division and all emissions testing stations will be closed.

Sun Tran buses will follow a regular Sunday schedule.

U.S. stock exchanges will also be closed for the Fourth of July.

Creativity+ Timothy K. Hamilton/Flickr

July 4 falls on a Monday this year, resulting in plenty of closures.

