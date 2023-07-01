With monsoons lurking, Tucson cops managing homeless camps with housing offers, bulldozers

Tucson police and housing officials are clearing homeless encampments deemed to be health and safety risks, using information from reports made by the public. But unsheltered people are often reluctant to leave, despite the potentially deadly risks from the heat and monsoon floods.

Behind a QuikTrip near West Grant Road and I-10, a bulldozer from Tucson's Environmental Services scooped up tents and sleeping bags, carrying them to a waiting dump truck. Under the high sun on Wednesday afternoon, Jennifer Atwood collected her belongings into a cardboard box.

Atwood, a 38-year-old from California, has been homeless for the last six months and prefers to sleep near a convenience store because it offers her a sense of protection.

“I've never been on the street before, so I'm experiencing new things,” she said.

As city workers in yellow vests raked through milk crates and blankets occupants had left behind, a member of Tucson's Housing First program offered Atwood a room at the nearby No-Tel Motel, which was recently converted into a homeless shelter. Atwood quickly accepted.

“Some of us choose to be here,” Atwood said as she stepped into a city vehicle, “and some of us don’t have a choice.”

As temperatures rise and the monsoons approach, the city's Housing First program and the Tucson Police Department are taking measures to deal with homeless encampments assessed as being significant health and safety risks. Much of their work is undertaken with the help of an online reporting tool which collects input from the public.

In search of shade and privacy, many unhoused people set up camp in washes, which are at high risk for flash flooding during the summer rains. After reports of encampments come in, city officials conduct an evaluation of the site using a tier system to assess danger. Since online reporting launched last October, 201 encampments have been cleared.

“We are doing a focused effort right now on washes so that we can avoid any deaths happening in the community,” said Brandi Champion, program director at Housing First.

Once a site is tapped for clearing, occupants are given 72 hours notice, then are offered temporary housing.

Champion said the program ensures there are shelter bed options available for occupants of a camp that is cleared, though she said many unsheltered people are hesitant to leave their space.

“Sometimes they don't always agree with the shelter type because we just don't have a huge inventory of low-barrier shelters,” Champion said.

Low-barrier shelters do not require people to meet certain criteria for admission, meaning they do not have to leave pets or significant others, and do not have to come in sober.

“What we're trying to do in low-barrier shelters is prepare you for what a real community will feel like and look like when you're out in your apartment,” said Champion. “Harm reduction, making sure that you're discreet about any [drug] usage that you're engaging in, that you're a respectful neighbor, a respectful tenant, all of those things.”

Once someone is able to secure a spot in low-barrier housing, they have access to outpatient classes for overcoming substance use, domestic violence and trauma, and agencies that will help them to find employment, Champion said.

Low-barrier shelter space still limited

Housing First Encampment Coordinator Elle Millyard said there are currently two such shelters in Tucson, the Wildcat Inn and the No-Tel Motel, both on North Oracle Road, that were converted from hotels to shelters in the last year. The No-Tel Motel will soon become Milagro on Oracle, a 63-unit affordable housing project for seniors. The city also plans to turn the Amazon Motel on West Miracle Mile into a low-barrier shelter, Millyard said.

Champion said the shelters are almost always full. “It's not nearly enough for what we're facing,” she said.

“The fact that everything we have is filled up means that we are doing the right thing,” said Sgt. Jack Julsung, head of Tucson police’s Homeless Outreach Team. “We're not getting them taken to jail. We're not just kicking them down the street. We're actually getting them connected with the resources, and I think that's good.”

The city’s online encampment reporting tool has alleviated much of the strain on officers responding to non-emergency homeless calls, Julsing said. He estimates the city receives up to 1,000 online reports a week, though 54 percent are duplicates and 34 percent are not about an actual encampment. After a report is filed, outreach specialists and TPD officers conduct an evaluation of the encampment, placing it in one of three tiers.

Tier 1 encampments are camps that have been abandoned, so they are cleared by workers from the city's Environmental Services Department. Occupied sites that pose no significant health or safety risks are assigned to Tier 2, and are allowed to remain with monitoring. Out of thousands of reports, officials have created 792 cases. Of those, 419 sites have been designated Tier 1 and 151 sites assigned to Tier 2 since the beginning of online reporting. Camp sites that pose potential danger are assigned to Tier 3 and cleared.

Encampments in washes, and now city parks, are considered Tier 3, along with any site that “could cause issues to our public servants or the residents themselves,” said Mari Vasquez, multi-agency resource coordinator for the city of Tucson.

“We're moving camps when they reach a certain criteria and when we do, we're offering outreach, but it's quick and efficient, so we're not doing it for no reason,” Julsung said. “When we need to do it, we're doing it quickly and efficiently to respect the people that are affected by the criteria that has made it to Tier 3.”

'Outreach before enforcement'

Julsung said the department’s mission is “outreach before enforcement,” though officers will intervene if they see a clear felony or a victim crime, such as an assault. Julsung approximates that in over 5,000 instances of contact between unsheltered people and the police through the Housing First program model, there have been 10 to 20 arrests.

“It's a humane thing too,” he said. “I see these folks all the time and how horribly they're living, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy.”

Pima County’s homeless population has risen 60 percent in the last five years according to a January point-in-time-count, leaving about 2,200 people living outside, in shelters, or transitional housing.

The survey report ascribes the rise in homelessness to rising rental costs, a shortage of available affordable housing, overall reductions in shelter bed capacity compared to pre-pandemic years, and “systemic inequities,” such as mental illness, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

Julsung also attributes the rise in homelessness to the addictiveness and potency of fentanyl. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, fentanyl accounted for 2,201 non-fatal opioid overdoses in Arizona in 2022, compared to 85 in 2017, an increase of more than 2,000 percent. Fentanyl overdose deaths in Pima County spiked from 286 deaths in 2017 to 495 deaths last year.

“I absolutely think we need harm reduction. Much more harm reduction, safe (injection) sites, especially in Tucson where people are going to die in the street from heat and from drug use,” said Liz Casey, a social worker and organizer with Community Care Tucson, a local mutual aid group that provides assistance to unsheltered people.

The Church of Safe Injection Tucson on East Ventura Street is one of Tucson’s only supervised injection sites, using a harm-reduction based model to prevent overdose deaths.

Academic studies cite the importance of “safe sites” in mitigating the spread of disease and other harms among unhoused drug users. One study produced in coordination with the National Health Care for the Homeless Council and the Centers for Disease Control, found encampment sweeps, bans, move-along orders and cleanups that forcibly relocate individuals away from essential services “will lead to substantial increases in overdose deaths, hospitalizations and life-threatening infections as well as hinder access to medications for opioid use disorder.”

Casey believes safe injection sites would encourage encampment residents to move out of potentially dangerous washes, which not only provide relief from the heat, but are out of sight from the police.

“I think that there are definitely some people who will just not feel safe no matter which police officer is approaching them,” Casey said. “Homelessness, and especially mental illness, is criminalized so much that a lot of people have warrants, so they're going to avoid police no matter what.”

Clearing encampments, Casey said, ultimately does more harm than good — displacing the unsheltered from their communities and separating them from their belongings.

“I can completely understand why they would say no, we're not going to go with you to a congregate shelter, we're going to stay with our community and our camp, and we're just going to go somewhere else. So it really solves nothing,” Casey said.

'We don't really have anything'

At the encampment on Grant Road and I-10, Tommy Rodriguez and his mother watched as city workers bulldozed the last remains of their shelter.

Rodriguez and his mother have been homeless for two years following the death of his father, and have spent the last year living in the deserted lot behind the QuikTrip, he said. The camp was designated a Tier 3 due to illegal activity.

As they took shelter from the summer sun near a tree by the Santa Cruz wash, city workers disposed of the mattress Rodriguez got for his mother. Rodriguez's mother — who asked not to be named — is in a wheelchair due to scoliosis and other medical conditions, he said.

“It hurts,” Rodriguez said, “because we really don’t have anything. Now they’re making us have even less.”

Rodriguez said people often show up at the encampment offering help but don’t follow through.

Rodriguez told the Tucson Sentinel he had previously been harassed by police and was told as long as he kept his tent away from the fence and the nearby store, he could stay.

But on Wednesday, he had to watch as workers used a bulldozer to cram his mother's mattress and other personal belongings into two waiting dump trucks.

“I’ve come to just not depend on anybody,” he said. “I was trying my hardest to make it, at least, feel like a little home for her.”

Julsung called the Homeless Outreach Team, who told him that the available shelters would only take the two if they split up, and Rodriguez said he wouldn't leave his mother because he's her caretaker. And with limited mobility and health problems, Rodriguez’s mother would not be able to get a room on her own. She requires a level of care that is too much for the city to provide and they are unwilling to assume liability if she were to die in the shelter, Julsung said.

“(Outreach workers) are not trained to deal with an active shooter and they’re not trained to deal with an armed robbery. They’re not trained to write a sexual assault report. But I have to know something about how their work gets done,” Julsung said. “I tell my guys not to bite off more than they can chew. There’s only so much we can do.”

The mother and son remained in the 103-degree summer heat.