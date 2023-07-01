Az Land & Water Trust hires new project manager

Yvonne Marshall joined the Arizona Land and Water Trust as its land project manager earlier this month, the group announced Wednesday.

Marshall, a Tucson resident of 20 years, moved here to study hydrology at the University of Arizona. Since then she's worked as a water resource consultant in North and South America, including with the Forest Service and Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

"I'm excited for the program and to learn all the places that we're conserving," she said. "It's a great group of people to work with and I'm looking forward to all the different projects we're going to have."

The Trust works to protect wilderness landscapes, ranches and farms — either by buying them or securing permanent easements which ban future development.

Marshall is particularly excited about the "long term" ambition of bringing greater ecological connectivity to Southern Arizona.

"The biodiversity here is remarkable and one of our bigger goals is to make these corridors for wildlife."

There will be a focus on connecting and protecting land between the Sky Islands, Sonoita and Fort Huachuca, across to eastern Sierra Vista.

Some of Marshall's familiarity with the Sky Islands comes from her most recent job with controversial Australian mining company South32. For five years she served as lead land manager for the Hermosa Project, a mining complex in the Patagonia Mountains undergoing permitting appeals while it faces an environmental lawsuit.

"I was there just kind of for the early stages to acquire the land and manage it in the beginning," Marshall said when asked about her role. "But you know that now they're moving more towards operations and I don't really have any fit for that. So that's why I don't work there anymore."

The lawsuit focused on exploratory drilling for a prospective site in the mountains, Flux Canyon, which advocates argue will threaten habitats for endangered animals in the area.

"I support it. You know they're doing it in a sustainable way," said Marshall of the project.

"At least when I went there I always tried to make sure the land was taken care of," said Marshall. Her role with the Trust will, she admitted, be "a little bit different but, my experience still is effective here as far as what I can do, so that doesn't take away from my role now."

Is there any conflict between the two jobs? "It just means I'm more educated about both sides," said Marshall.