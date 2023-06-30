TucsonSentinel.com
Prescott IDs 19 firefighters killed in Yarnell Hill blaze
From the archive: This story is more than 5 years old.

Prescott IDs 19 firefighters killed in Yarnell Hill blaze

Dylan Smith
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots run during training on the use of emergency fire shelters in this 2012 file photo.
    Connor Radnovich/Cronkite News ServiceMembers of the Granite Mountain Hotshots run during training on the use of emergency fire shelters in this 2012 file photo.

The Prescott Fire Department identified Monday afternoon the 19 firefighters killed Sunday while fighting the Yarnell Hill wildfire.

The names and ages of the members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who were killed are:

  • Andrew Ashcraft, 29
  • Robert Caldwell, 23
  • Travis Carter, 31
  • Dustin Deford, 24
  • Christopher MacKenzie, 30
  • Eric Marsh, 43
  • Grant McKee, 21
  • Sean Misner, 26
  • Scott Norris, 28
  • Wade Parker, 22
  • John Percin, 24
  • Anthony Rose, 23
  • Jesse Steed, 36
  • Joe Thurston, 32
  • Travis Turbyfill, 27
  • William Warneke, 25
  • Clayton Whitted, 28
  • Kevin Woyjeck, 21
  • Garret Zuppiger, 27

"The City of Prescott is first and foremost committed to assisting those who have been impacted by this tragedy and tending to their needs. The city asks that the families and others in mourning must be afforded the space they need to begin the healing process," officials said in a news release.

Video

A time-lapse shot of the Yarnell Hill Wildfire shot Sunday over a 20-minute period around 4 p.m.. Viewed from the south off of Highway 89, the flames reach the peak of the mountain. Created by Matt Oss.

Yarnell Hill Fire from Congress, AZ from Matt Oss on Vimeo.

