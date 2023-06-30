Pima Animal Care Center holding free microchip clinic ahead of July 4

The July 4 holiday is around the corner, and that means the busiest week of the year for animal shelters. Pima Animal Care Center is preparing by hosting a free microchip clinic for dogs this Saturday and Sunday.

Taking place at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m to noon, the event will be conducted as a drive-thru so that people and their pups can stay comfortable in their air-conditioned cars.

"PACC typically sees about 250 dogs come into the shelter in the days after the holiday," said PACC's Director of Animal Services Monica Dangler.

“We are hoping to get ahead of that by providing free microchips to Pima County residents this weekend that will allow them to quickly reunite with pets who may run away during noisy fireworks celebrations," she said.

This especially important as over the last year PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., has frequently housed more dogs than they have kennels.

"We need folks now as much as ever, both to adopt and foster and to keep their pets at home safe," Dangler said. All PACC pets are now free to adopt, with a $20 licensing fee for adult dogs.