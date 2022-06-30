Tuesday deadline to register to vote in Arizona primary election

Midnight on Tuesday, July 5, is the deadline to register to vote in the August 2 Arizona primary election — double-check your registration online even if you're already signed up.

Federal, state and legislative candidates will be on the ballot. Some area municipalities are also holding town council elections that same day.

While primary Election Day isn't until the first Tuesday in August, early ballots will start being mailed out right after the registration deadline. The regular timing of the deadline to register to cast a ballot would be Monday, but was moved a day because government offices are closed to mark the July 4 holiday.

And remember, Arizona has semi-open primaries. Registered party members must stick with their own faction, but non-party voters can pick a ballot to cast in August. It's only the presidential preference election that picks party convention delegates that is closed.

You can register to vote or update your address online at ServiceArizona.com. Area voters can check their registration status easily at the Pima County Recorder's Office website.

If you've moved, changed your name, or want to change political parties, you must complete a new voter registration form — which you can do online. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Arizona and at least 18 years old at the time of the election.

You must register for the first time in the state — or update your address, if applicable— by midnight Tuesday in order to cast a ballot in the election.

- 30 -