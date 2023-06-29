Hobbs: Flags to half-staff to honor Granite Mountain Hotshots

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered flags at all state buildings be flown at half-staff through sunset on Friday, June 30, to honor the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died in the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire.

“Ten years ago, our lives forever changed when 19 men selflessly answered the call to protect the people of Yarnell and Peeples Valley. With each year that passes, our admiration for the Granite Mountain Hotshots endures and their memory will forever live on,” the Democratic governor said in a news release.

The blaze in central Arizona, near Prescott, resulted in the second greatest loss of life ever among U.S. wildland firefighters. The crew were killed when the fire swept over them in a box canyon.

"When the Yarnell Hill Fire struck, the Granite Mountain Hotshots defended Arizona communities against the flames without hesitation. They didn't shy away from their duties, and did everything they could to protect those in harm's way," then-Gov. Doug Ducey said in a news release.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute, according to a statement from Gov. Hobbs' office.