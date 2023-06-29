TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Hobbs: Flags to half-staff to honor Granite Mountain Hotshots
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Hobbs: Flags to half-staff to honor Granite Mountain Hotshots

TucsonSentinel.com
  • A pyrocumulonimbus cloud erupts over Yarnell at the exact moment when the Granite Mountain Hotshots were deploying their fire shelters.
    Arizona Forestry Division A pyrocumulonimbus cloud erupts over Yarnell at the exact moment when the Granite Mountain Hotshots were deploying their fire shelters.
  • bill85704/Flickr

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered flags at all state buildings be flown at half-staff through sunset on Friday, June 30, to honor the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died in the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire.

“Ten years ago, our lives forever changed when 19 men selflessly answered the call to protect the people of Yarnell and Peeples Valley. With each year that passes, our admiration for the Granite Mountain Hotshots endures and their memory will forever live on,” the Democratic governor said in a news release.

The blaze in central Arizona, near Prescott, resulted in the second greatest loss of life ever among U.S. wildland firefighters. The crew were killed when the fire swept over them in a box canyon.

"When the Yarnell Hill Fire struck, the Granite Mountain Hotshots defended Arizona communities against the flames without hesitation. They didn't shy away from their duties, and did everything they could to protect those in harm's way," then-Gov. Doug Ducey said in a news release.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute, according to a statement from Gov. Hobbs' office.

Related stories

Filed under

breaking, news, politics & government, crime & safety, enviro, history, local, arizona,

Read more about

, granite mountain hotshots, katie hobbs, prescott, wildfires, yarnell fire

More by TucsonSentinel.com

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder