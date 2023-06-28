'Dangerous' 115-degree heat for Southern Az this weekend thru July 4

Much of Arizona will again see "dangerously hot" temperatures as high as 118 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with blistering temperatures forecast for Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and the western deserts.

In Tucson, an excessive heat watch will be in effect Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures expected to hit around 107-114 degrees.

In the western part of Pima County, including the Tohono O'odham Nation, highs of up to 115 are possible. The watch there will extend through Tuesday evening.

In Phoenix and Yuma, an excessive heat watch will be in effect from Saturday morning until Tuesday evening. In the Valley of the Sun, temperatures of 106-117 degrees are forecast.

The watch in the Tucson area covers the Green Valley, Marana, Oro Valley and Vail areas as well.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," forecasters cautioned. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," officials cautioned.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," NWS officials warned. "This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95-degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 degrees in under an hour even with the windows open.

Temperatures in Tucson didn't hit consistent 100-degree marks this year until mid-June, and only topped 110 degrees for the first time over the weekend.

"Temperatures will fall back a few degrees before potentially ramping back up to excessive heat levels over the weekend," NWS said Wednesday. "A modest moisture increase will bring a chance of thunderstorms mainly east and southeast of Tucson today and Thursday," with the weather "breezy at times."

On Tuesday, thermometers in Tucson topped out at 111 — well short of the all-time high of 117 degrees reached that same date in 1990.

Excessive heat watch

From the National Weather Service