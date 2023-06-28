'Dangerous' 115-degree heat for Southern Az this weekend thru July 4
Western deserts could see even hotter temperatures as Independence Day approaches
Much of Arizona will again see "dangerously hot" temperatures as high as 118 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with blistering temperatures forecast for Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and the western deserts.
In Tucson, an excessive heat watch will be in effect Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures expected to hit around 107-114 degrees.
In the western part of Pima County, including the Tohono O'odham Nation, highs of up to 115 are possible. The watch there will extend through Tuesday evening.
In Phoenix and Yuma, an excessive heat watch will be in effect from Saturday morning until Tuesday evening. In the Valley of the Sun, temperatures of 106-117 degrees are forecast.
The watch in the Tucson area covers the Green Valley, Marana, Oro Valley and Vail areas as well.
"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," forecasters cautioned. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," officials cautioned.
Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95-degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 degrees in under an hour even with the windows open.
Temperatures in Tucson didn't hit consistent 100-degree marks this year until mid-June, and only topped 110 degrees for the first time over the weekend.
"Temperatures will fall back a few degrees before potentially ramping back up to excessive heat levels over the weekend," NWS said Wednesday. "A modest moisture increase will bring a chance of thunderstorms mainly east and southeast of Tucson today and Thursday," with the weather "breezy at times."
On Tuesday, thermometers in Tucson topped out at 111 — well short of the all-time high of 117 degrees reached that same date in 1990.
Excessive heat watch
From the National Weather Service
An excessive heat watch means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.
Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.
Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 911.