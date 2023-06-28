2 new commissioners appointed in Pima County Superior Court

After interviews and a week of public comment, Pima County Superior Court officials announced the appointment of two new court commissioners on Wednesday morning.

In their new roles, Michael J. Vampotic and Nathan T. Wade will oversee family law cases: child support and guardianship, probate issues and restraining orders. When the court’s Presiding Judge Jeffrey Bergin and Associate Presiding Judge Michael Butler are absent, the new commissioners will also be able to issue court orders, but not injunctions.

Vampotic and Wade, who both studied law at the University of Arizona, replace Commissioner Deborah Pratte on her retirement, and Commissioner Randi Burnett, who was recently promoted by Gov. Katie Hobbs to become a Superior Court judge.

Wade joins the Pima County court from Pinal County, where he served as deputy public defender. Before that, as an assistant public defender in Pima County, he created a new role as legislative advocate for the Public Defender’s Office.

“Tucson’s been my home for the last 13 years,” he said, on hearing of his appointment. “To be able to have both colleagues and people I’ve looked up to put their trust in me is humbling and a great honor.”

Wade has lectured on criminal justice reform across the state and had essays published with the Marshall Project and Arizona Republic. Now he’ll be treading new ground as a Superior Court commissioner.

“It’s a relatively new area for me as far as family law,” he said. “Most immediately my goal is to come onto the bench and learn as much as possible.”

On the other hand, Vampotic’s experience with family law goes back to Pima County’s Office of Children, where he specialized in juvenile delinquency cases and often represented children as a best-interest attorney.

More recently he has represented the state Department of Child Safety with the Attorney General, Kris Mayes’ Office in Phoenix.

“It means a great deal to me personally,” said Vampotic of his appointment. “I'm very committed to the state and the people of Arizona, and I'm hopeful that I can do a great deal of good.”

Compared to his previous roles, Vampotic expects to interact with more residents representing themselves at the Superior Court. “I'm excited to help people navigate that process. I think the court needs to be open and accessible to people. They should be aware and willing to use it as a tool for equity,” he said.

First, though, like Wade, Vampotic is eager, “to make sure that I've completely mastered and done the best I can wherever they want to put me,” he said.

The two new commissioners missed each other by a couple of years at the University of Arizona’s College of Law, but will work together now for the first time. Both had heard good things about the other, they said.

Seven candidates were interviewed and five were presented for public comment this month. Vampotic and Wade were selected over Edina Strum, a private family attorney, and Derek Koltunovich and Victoria Otto, both attorneys with Pima County.

Vampotic and Wade will be allowed to finish up any existing cases in their respective roles before joining the court, a process which can take anywhere from two weeks to a few months.

“We are encouraging each to join us as soon as reasonably possible,” said Bergin.