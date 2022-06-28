City collecting donated art supplies for Tucson House residents

Tucsonans are being asked to collect art and crafts supplies — from paints to sewing materials — to donate to the residents of Tucson House, the largest public housing complex in Tucson.

Residents have until July 6 to donate to an effort organized by the city's Department of Housing and Community Development.

Tucson House was built in 1963 as a luxurious residential complex. The 17-floor high-rise, one of the tallest buildings in Tucson, is now owned by the city and used as low-income public housing.

People who are looking to contribute to the art supply drive can donate items they already have at home, and don't necessarily have to go out and purchase new supplies.

Any art supplies can be donated, but the city provided a list of examples, including paint, journals, sewing machines, sewing supplies, fabrics, cameras and art store gift cards, which would allow the residents to purchase items they specifically need.

Donations will be accepted until Wednesday, July 6. If those making donations need more information about drop-off or pick-up for the items, they can contact Bob Purvis from ASU OCHER at (414) 208-5877 or rpurvis1@asu.edu.

City officials are working with ASU's Office of Community Health Engagement and Resiliency, Compass Affordable Housing and Tucson C.A.R.E.S., to deliver all donations to the residents of Tucson House.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

