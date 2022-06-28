Pima County, Tucson open 'respite centers' for relief from daytime heat

Posted Jun 28, 2022, 12:41 pm
Pima County opened a new heat respite center Monday, adding to the nearly three dozen local facilities providing a cool place for those who need to escape the triple-digit heat.
The center is located at Kino Service Center, 2797 E. Ajo Way, and will be operated by the Pima County Health Department each year from May 15 through September 15, according to a memo sent to the members of the Board of Supervisors by Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher.
“Over the course of the pandemic, Pima County Health Department (PCHD) has recognized the importance of building community resiliency and providing targeted access to services within the community for multiple public health conditions,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, health department director, in the memo. “Extreme heat is both an emerging and present public health threat to Southern Arizona residents.”
The location on Ajo Way will have supplies like sunscreen, water and COVID care kits, which include masks and a COVID test kit, for anyone who needs them. The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., except for county holidays.
The Kino Service Center joins the existing respite locations in the Tucson-area assisted by the city, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness (TPCH) and nineteen libraries that have “historically provided informal respite,” according to the memo. Another facility may be opened in a matter of weeks at Tucson’s Rio Nuevo One-Stop Career Center on 340 N. Commerce Park Loop.
City-led locations are:
Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness locations are:
Library locations are:
Sponsorships available
Support TucsonSentinel.com & let thousands of daily readers know
your business cares about creating a HEALTHIER, MORE INFORMED Tucson
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?