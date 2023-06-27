Honduran woman faces 'high-level' human-smuggling charges in Tucson

A Honduran woman, extradited to Tucson last week, faces charges for working as a "high-level" coordinator for a human smuggling ring that moved hundreds of people across the Arizona-Mexico border, earning millions in the process.

At a press conference Friday, United States Attorney for Arizona Gary M. Restaino announced the U.S. Marshals Service had managed to extradite Maria Mendoza-Mendoza from a prison in Honduras, and she was presented in court later that afternoon. This was the first time Honduras has extradited one of its citizens to face charges in the U.S. for human smuggling, he said.

Mendoza was "a high-level, Honduran-based human smuggling coordinator who, along with co-conspirators throughout Central America, Mexico, and the United States, was responsible for facilitating the illegal entry, transport, and harboring of numerous undocumented non-citizens," officials said Friday.

Nicknamed "Guera" for her light skin, Mendoza was a leader in the enterprise, Restaino said.

Mendoza was one of 27 people charged with human smuggling as part of a wide-ranging investigation. The group helped move people through the Altar Valley in Southern Arizona, crossing the Arizona-Mexico border via the Tohono O'odham Nation to a stash house in Arlington, Ariz. about 41 miles west of metro Phoenix.

Mendoza was charged with 18 counts, including conspiracy to transport and harbor people for profit, as well as transportation of and harboring, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. She was also charged with conspiracy to launder money, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.

After the announcement Friday, Mendoza appeared in court with her attorneys.

Diminutive, Mendoza stood in front of Magistrate Judge Angela M. Martinez wearing a red jumpsuit with orange crocs. Her attorneys, Kenneth Ward and Belen Guerra, sought and were granted a continuance until early July.

The investigation began with a series of arrests by federal officials in 2018, and for the the last five year federal investigators—including special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, a part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—tracked and arrested members of the smuggling ring, using wiretaps and other investigative tools to breakdown the smuggling network.

Officials tracked the movement of money by Mendoza, involving a "large numbers of non-citizens" and "significant amounts of cash laundered through bank accounts" in the United States. Investigators conducted thousands of hours of surveillance on the principles involved in the smuggling scheme, and executed "numerous federal search warrants and also arrested hundreds of people," Restaino told reporters.

HSI's office in Sells, Ariz. conducted the investigation in this case, with "significant assistance" from the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, and "numerous state and local law enforcement agencies throughout the country," officials said. The United States Marshals Service assisted with the extradition efforts along with officials from the State Department.

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution.

During his presentation, Restaino showed a photo of Mendoza, as well as ledger, which showed "Guera" allegedly receiving $3,500 to $4,000 per person. Restaino noted 20 people have already pleaded guilty on human smuggling charges, including people who were arrested and detained in 2018 and 2019. One man, arrested in 2017 as part of the investigation, was also charged with illegally possessing a Dickson shotgun.

"We highlight that because since 2018, we've seen a growing increase in the number of guns found in alien smuggling scenes, which creates additional danger not just for the economic migrants but for law enforcement and other citizens," Restaino said.

The case was investigated as part of the combined Joint Task Force Alpha, an effort created under the Biden administration by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in June 2021 to "marshal the investigative and prosecutorial resources" of Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

"Its mission is to strengthen the department's overall efforts to target leaders, organizers and facilitators of human smuggling networks hurting in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico and impacting our border communities," said Restaino. "That's a lot to say, so let me break it down. We're targeting the leaders of organizations to disrupt their command and control networks. We're focused on partnerships, the critical partnerships with our sovereign neighbors down south, and we're prioritizing subjects who abuse exploit and endanger the economic migrants seeking a better life here," he said.

Restaino said the task force has arrested at least 191 people in the U.S. and internationally, including leaders and organizers. "Importantly, we are disgorging dirty money from these organizations and have recovered substantial asset forfeitures, as well as real property vehicles, firearms, ammunition and drugs," he said.

As part of the indictments, federal officials also said they seized four homes in Gainesville, Georgia, the property in Arlington, and a Ford Explorer. Federal officials also seized money — though the government did not disclose the amount — writing only in court documents that it was a "sum of money equal to the amount of proceeds obtained as a result of the offenses."

He praised the Honduran government for quickly agreeing to send Mendoza to the U.S.

"We're here today also because Honduras stepped up and extradited Maria Mendoza-Mendoza to the United States," Restaino said. "We understand this is the first time Honduras has extradited one of its citizens charged with alien smuggling to the United States, and we value Honduras' confidence in us and our legal system."

Mendoza was arrested by officials in Honduras in February, and by June, she was in the U.S. despite what Restaino called "difficult circumstances."

While Mendoza was held in Honduras, a prison brawl between rival gangs Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13 accelerated, leading to the death of 46 women at the prison in Tamara, about 30 miles from Tegucigalpa, Honduras' capital. During the riot, women held in the prison were sprayed with gunfire, hacked with machetes, while the survivors were set aflame, CBS News reported.

U.S. officials decided to extradite Mendoza despite the violence in the prison. By Thursday, Mendoza was in the U.S. said Van Bayless, the acting U.S. Marshal for Arizona.

He said the agency executed over 759 "foreign expeditions," last year, and this year, the agency has completed "over 525." He said this extradition was "absolutely unheard of" because of its speed. Despite the violence in Honduras, the agency sent deputy U.S. Marshals from Arizona to Honduras and after a few "hiccups," the deputy marshals were able to get Mendoza to the U.S.

Leo Lamas, the deputy special agent in charge for HSI in Tucson said much of the investigation was conducted by HSI's office in Sells, Ariz. The agency regularly investigates human smuggling organizations, compiling all the evidence they can from an encounter with smugglers or people attempting to come into the U.S., he said. "This criminal activity is conducted by organized crime groups operating at a very high-level very similar to the way drug cartels operate."

He said Mendoza used threats of retaliation to keep her own organization in line, "threatened smuggled people and their families" by telling people they would be left in the desert for non-payment of smuggling fees," and "discussed ownership of human beings as if they are a commodity for financial gain."

Lamas called the investigation against Mendoza and others a "shining example of the way these cases should be done."

"What we're doing as investigators, we're trying to get all the evidence out of it. It could be a witness statement. It could be data retrieved from a telephone. It could be physical evidence, where there's something being worn by the people being smuggled. So then we're trying to get together all that data and analyze it," Lamas said. "And sometimes when we analyze that data we can start matching that to previous known intelligence. And then there will be another attempt, and we start seeing some commonalities there," he said.

"Do we have that success every single time, where a case goes to this magnitude? No, we don't, because there are so many of these events," Lamas said. "But this is the type of investigation that we try to do at HSI, we want to make as big as possible."

"It's not just about arresting undocumented citizens. It's about who is causing this to happen, who's profiting from this?"

"Human smuggling is an incredibly dangerous practice," said John Modlin, the chief of the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector. "Many people have lost their lives or have been seriously injured in the hands of smuggling organizations. As law enforcement officers, we see it every day."

Modlin called the extradition a "testament of our commitment and long standing partnerships to combat human smuggling. It also serves to highlight that there are consequences for engaging in human smuggling," he said. "Whether you are a facilitator in Central America or a young person in Arizona picking up non citizen migrants, you will be caught, you will be arrested and there will be consequences."

Restaino showed a photo of Mendoza and said a vehicle in the photo was later found in Kansas being used to transport people in the country without authorization. He said HSI had been "tremendous" at following the money of the criminal organization "to piece together the story" showing how family members would send money to Mendoza and others to get people into the U.S. using "funneling accounts."

"Money enters in one place and leaves in another," he said. "I'll say for now that we bring these cases to vindicate our border and immigration laws, to deter criminal activity, and also to protect economic migrants from the dangers of cross border smuggling," Restaino said.