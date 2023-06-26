BP releases video of fatal shooting of Tohono O'odham man

Moments before he was shot and killed, Raymond Mattia tossed a sheathed machete to the feet of a Tohono O'odham police officer. Seconds later, three Border Patrol agents fired their service weapons, killing the man just outside his home on the Tohono O'odham Nation.

On Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection released body-cam footage from the May 18 incident, which showed a confusing situation near the village of Menager's Dam, as multiple Border Patrol agents barked out commands, demanding Mattia show his hands before they unleashed a salvo of gunfire, hitting the 58-year-old man nine times.

After Mattia collapsed and rolled onto his stomach, agents insisted there was a weapon, but only a cell phone and cell phone case were found nearby.

An autopsy completed by the Pima County Medical Examiner and released Friday showed Mattia suffered nine gun shots, including wounds to his right shoulder, his abdomen, left flank and back, as well as both arms and legs.

The agency ruled Mattia's death a homicide, but said the determination doesn't imply criminal intent, nor does the report draw a legal conclusion.

A toxicology report accompanying the autopsy showed multiple drugs were in Mattia's bloodstream, including methamphetamine, alcohol, amphetamine and oxycodone. Mattia's blood-alcohol level was 0.185 percent, more than twice the legal limit in Arizona, which is just 0.08 percent. A blood test also showed a significant level of methamphetamine in his bloodstream.

CBP released the video a month after the shooting, one of just three times the agency has released footage from body-worn cameras since the agency began deploying them in 2020.

In the 28-minute video, the agency included footage from the three BP agents who fired their weapons, as well as a recording from a fourth agent, which shows agents meeting up with an unnamed TOPD officer minutes before the shooting. The agents were asked to backup TOPD after the agency received at least three calls that someone had fired a weapon in the area.

In the clip, the TOPD officer warned agents that the person they are seeking has "access" to a rifle. The names of the agents were beeped out, and the officer and agents' faces were digitally redacted.

The video also includes an audio recording from the Tohono O'odham Police Department. In the call, a dispatcher asked BP agents to go to a nearby recreation center and backup at TOPD officer heading to Mattia's home after the agency received multiple calls that someone had fired a gun nearby.

It remains unclear whether other agents had body-worn cameras, but at least 10 BP agents were involved in the fatal incident. One video includes complete audio of the incident, however, the other videos do not include audio until after the shooting because the body-worn cameras are designed to record the two minutes of video captured immediately before they are activated. After firing on Mattia, two agents tapped on their cameras to activate them.

CBP officials cautioned that the cameras "provide a general view," but the "camera angle prevents viewers from seeing everything the agent or officer saw and experienced."

The video shows agents walking through patches of desert, searching through the outskirts of the village before Mattia appeared near his home. The TOPD officer confronted Mattia, and told him to "put it down for me." Mattia tossed the machete in a high-arch and it landed near the feet of the TOPD officer.

Highlighted by the agents' bright flashlights, Mattia was wearing a wide-brimmed hat and a jacket, and the agents demanded he show his hands.

One Border Patrol agent immediately raised his weapon, and told Mattia to "get on your fucking face."

Mattia stood behind a fence made from sticks and barbed wire near his home, but did not approach the agents.

Multiple agents ordered Mattia to get his hands out of his pockets and raise his arms.

"Put your hands out your fucking pocket," the agent yelled.

Four seconds after his first order, the agent fired several shots. Two other agents also fired their weapons.

CBP officials said shortly after Mattia threw the machete, he "abruptly removed his hand (which was holding an object) from his jacket pocket and extended his arm," and three agents fired their service weapons striking him several times.

"After the shooting, a cell phone and cell phone case can be observed near the individual on the ground," the agency said.

It's unclear how many shots the agents fired, but following the shooting, one agent removed the magazine from his weapon and reloaded.

Border Patrol agents are regularly issued a P2000 .40-caliber pistol produced by Heckler and Koch that carries 13 rounds, including one round in the chamber and a 12-round magazine.

After Mattia collapsed to the ground, multiple agents sought to find a firearm as they closed in.

One agent told Mattia "put your hands out, bro. You're gonna get shot again." Another agent yelled out "Stop moving, so we can help you."

As one agent handcuffed a groaning Mattia, another insisted a weapon was underneath the wounded man. Nearby, Mattia's cellphone sat in the dust.

Shooting an 'injustice'

While tribal leaders asked for patience as federal officials and the Tohono O'odham Police Department continue to investigate the shooting, the shooting has exacerbated long-running tensions between tribal members and Border Patrol.

A week after Mattia was killed, members of the Tohono O'odham tribe protested his death, holding vigils outside of the Border Patrol stations in Ajo and Tucson. One tribal member who asked not to be named told Tucson Sentinel that agents routinely harass people on the Nation.

"Everyone has a story to tell about Border Patrol," she said.

Juan Buendia, the district chairman for Sells, Ariz., called the shooting an "injustice."

"On behalf of the family, we're here to show as much support as we can. It's disturbing that this has happened," he said.

Ligel Macios said it was "scary," adding that tribal members would be less likely to contact BP agents after the shooting.

"Who can you count on?" Macios said. "After this, who wants to call them?"

"The Tohono O'odham Nation Executive Office has repeatedly made clear its expectation of a comprehensive, transparent and timely investigation of Mr. Mattia's tragic death," Ned Norris, Jr., chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation, said in a statement Saturday. "The information contained in the report and the body camera footage is graphic and concerning. But we must not prejudge the situation and continue to allow investigating agencies to do their fact-finding work."

"The three entities coordinating the investigation – the Tohono O'odham Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit, the FBI, and the Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility – continue to gather the facts," he said. "When they have completed their investigation, their findings will be presented to the U.S. Attorney's Office for final review of agent and officer conduct."

"Our hearts and prayers remain with Raymond Mattia's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to follow this matter closely to ensure all facts are reviewed and justice is served," Norris said.

"For any of those shootings that involve federal law enforcement officers, someone in the federal government is going to do an assessment and figure out whether or not that was a good shoot," said U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary M. Restaino during a press conference in Tucson on Friday. "That's number one. Number two is, clearly we've got some work to do on reducing tensions within the community, something on all our minds and something that we're all going to continue to look at going forward."

'He threw the machete at us, dude'

Mattia's sister, Annette Mattia, was on the phone with her brother seconds before she heard the agents shoot. Migrants had come to his home earlier and he eventually called officials, the Arizona Republic reported.

She said Mattia said he was going out to talk to the agent and then seconds later, she heard the shots. Family members described the shots as the sound of a battlefield, and said other relatives were terrified of leaving their home in the moments after BP agents fired. While Mattia was unarmed when he was shot, the BP agents continued to search for a weapon.

"I'll look for the rifle," an agent said.

"Yeah, look for a firearm," another said.

"Did he toss it?" one agent asked.

"He threw the machete at us, dude," one agent said.

In the third body-cam video, the agent silently closed in and then raised his arm up and fired his own fusillade. Between the brightness of his flashlight—nearly washing out Mattia—and the agent's raised arms, it's not clear why the unnamed agent chose to fire. After firing, the agent tapped his body-worn camera, activating it and recording the previous two minutes.

The agent yelled: "It's still in his hand, it's still in his hand."

He reloaded his weapon, changing out an empty magazine for another.

One agent immediately moved to treat Mattia, using shears to remove his clothes, and asked other agents to get a medical kit. The agents later ask for an ambulance to "roll out." As the agents worked, one asked for another agent to check for pulse, and the agents began administering CPR.

Mattia's pulse continued to fade, and by 9:46 p.m., the agents asked for a helicopter to carry Mattia to a hospital. However, an air life evacuation was unavailable because of inclement weather.

In the background, as the agents worked on Mattia, lightning flashed across the sky.

At 9:48 p.m., an agent spoke with a doctor at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, and by 9:52 p.m. the agent confirms they've lost Mattia's pulse entirely. By 10:06 p.m. the doctor at St. Mary's declared Mattia dead.

Before incident, BP agents told 'shots being heard'

As part of the video, CBP included the 911 call from Tohono O'odham Police Department.

In the audio recording, a caller with TOPD told BP's dispatcher she had officers heading to village of Menagers Dam for a report of "shots being heard." The unidentified caller told TOPD she was threatened by someone "she has a restraining order against."

The video does not make it clear if that was Mattia, or another person.

The TOPD caller asked BP agents to meet an officer at the nearby recreation center in Menagers Dam.

"I guess he reported that the girl, the ex-girlfriend was shot, her and her mom were shot yesterday," she said, adding that the caller told her "since she keeps hearing shots fired and everybody keeps calling" checking on her.

She also told BP's dispatcher Mattia had a rifle and officers were going to see "if that was him shooting off the gun."

"Okay, but the actual report is shots being fired, correct?" asked BP's dispatcher.

"Yeah, everybody said—they reported—they heard two. Nobody can pinpoint where it came from," said TOPD.

The dispatcher relayed the call to BP agents in the field, asking them to meet TOPD officers at the rec center to help respond to a report of shots fired. And, multiple agents responded before arriving at the meeting point.

Around 9:30 p.m., agents linked up with a TOPD officer and body-worn camera footage from one of the agents shows part of their discussion. It's unclear who is speaking, but one man—presumably the TOPD officer— asked the others if "anybody here familiar with" a person, though the name has been bleeped out. The agents faces were also obscured digitally.

The TOPD officer also told the agents, "Yeah, he definitely knows who the fuck he is," adding they are heading to a spot with "two different houses."

"It's going to be a guessing game, I don't know where that motherfucker's at," the TOPD officer said.

"I guess he's got access to a rifle," an agent asked.

"Yeah, a couple of them," the TOPD officer responded. "There were shots fired?" an agent asked.

"Yeah, reported times three," the unnamed TOPD officer replied. "It's dark as fuck, all I can say is watch," the officer told the agents, before his voice is drowned out by droning engines and traffic on the nearby road.

Agency shifts to body-worn cameras

This is the third time the agency has released body-worn camera footage since the agency began testing body-worn cameras in 2020. On March 14, the agency released the first body-worn camera footage showing a violent incident when a Border Patrol agent shot and killed 38-year-old Noe Mejia near Sasabe, Ariz.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year in October, agents have used force 766 times. The Border Patrol's Tucson Sector—which covers Arizona's border with Mexico from the Yuma County line to New Mexico—has led the nation in use-of-force incidents with 177 incidents since the 2023 fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2022. Most of these incidents involved vehicles, however, in 21 cases, BP agents in the sector used "less-lethal" weapons, which includes batons, Tasers, and pepper-spray.

In three incidents, BP agents in the Tucson Sector have used firearms, falling behind only the number of incidents in the El Paso Sector. Agents across the U.S.-Mexico border have used firearms 14 times this year, as well as "less-lethal" weapons, which includes Tasers.

In April, the agency released video of an incident that began at a checkpoint on Interstate 10 near Las Cruces. The incident led to an hour-long chase that ultimately ended when BP agents shot and killed a man after he swung at them with a wooden club.

For years, CBP refused to equip agents with body-worn cameras, even as many local police agencies, county sheriff's departments, and some federal agencies—like the National Park Service—accepted cameras as part-and-parcel of their daily operations. And, notably, unlike other law enforcement agencies, Border Patrol agents do not have cameras mounted in their vehicles, but instead rely on small networks of cameras along the U.S.-Mexico border—including remote camera systems mounted on vehicles, or in fixed locations on towers.

However, that began to change following an Obama-era task force recommended police agencies use the cameras to curb use-of-force complaints and incidents. Despite that recommendation, the agency held back on purchasing body cameras for agents, instead conducting a feasibility study in 2014, followed by a six-month evaluation in 2018.

By 2020, Scottsdale-based Axon Enterprise was tapped to provide nearly 4,000 Border Patrol agents with body-worn cameras, as part of a $31 million contract, and CBP announced plans to deploy the cameras to 17 locations along the U.S.-Mexico border, including the Tucson Sector through 2021.

Meanwhile, Congress mandated the agency begin deploying body-cams by 2021. The body-worn cameras—roughly the size of a deck of playing cards—are mounted to the front of officials uniforms, and recordings are transferred to the agency's new Incident-Driven Video Recording Systems program.

In May 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring federal law enforcement agencies — especially those that "regularly conduct or routinely engage with the public" during emergency calls — to deploy body-worn cameras and publish video captured during arrests, searches, and following violent incidents.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department and the FBI, and is under review by CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility. The incident will also be reviewed by CBP's National Use of Force Review Board, and the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General.