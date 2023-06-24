Former Housing Dep't head Liz Morales named Tucson assistant city manager

Former Housing and Community Development Director Liz Morales has been promoted to assistant city manager for the city of Tucson.

As city manager, Morales’ work will include providing oversight and support to the Public Works Department, which includes the departments of Housing, Planning and Development Services, Parks and Recreation, Transportation and Mobility, and Water and Environmental Services.

“This promotion is truly well-deserved, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing the continued positive changes under her expert guidance,” city officials said in a news release.

Morales looks forward to implementing programs that she worked to develop while head of the Department of Housing and Community Development to help alleviate Tucson’s housing crisis.

“My work around housing and homelessness — that’s really been a citywide effort,” said Morales. “A lot of momentum is there, and so now, in my new role, I get to also continue that in a collaborative way.”

The promotion makes Morales one of the top leaders in City Manager Mike Ortega's administration, joining Assistant City Managers Tim Thomure (promoted from the Water Department) and Anna Rosenberry (who serves as the chief financial officer; hired from a post in Bozeman, Mont.).

As Director of Housing and Community Development, Morales helped create the Housing Affordability Strategy Plan, which aims to increase affordable rental housing and homeownership in Tucson through the creation of more affordable units aimed at the city’s most vulnerable populations.

The plan proposes to preserve and renovate existing public housing units and build new ones, in addition to updating zoning ordinances to incentivize affordable housing construction, and reduce Tucson’s housing segregation.

Morales also led the development of a 63-unit affordable housing project for seniors called Milagro on Oracle, the first project initiated by the city to receive federal Low-income Tax Credits. The $2.1 million tax credit will go to bringing in private developers for its construction.

“Her commitment to fostering equitable housing opportunities and enhancing community development will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the future of Tucson,” said city officials.

Morales is leaving the Department of Housing and Community Development in the hands of interim director Ann Chanecka, whom Morales believes will be able to carry on seamlessly with the department’s plans.

“I think that the four years of being there has really created both the roadmap and the model for us to keep doing that work,” said Morales.

Morales previously served as the director of Housing and Community Development for the city of Mesa and as the housing manager for the city of Phoenix.