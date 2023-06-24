‘Sitting next to giants’ on Juneteenth: Bernice King & Ilyasah Shabazz speak in Tucson

This year Juneteenth in Tucson was marked by historic firsts: first official city holiday, first time University of Arizona staff got the day off, and the first year the state’s only African American museum opened its doors on campus.

So it was fitting that “Beyond Juneteenth,” a year celebrating Black history in the Southwest, created its own history on Monday evening, with a visit by the Rev. Dr. Bernice King and Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz.

King and Shabazz, daughters of slain civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X respectively, answered questions from the crowd at Centennial Hall, packed-out with locals and the better part of the university’s football team. Their “fireside chat” ranged from family history to community education, political legacies and the long road to emancipation.

“I am sitting next to giants,” said Denise TrimbleSmith, the evening’s moderator and one of its organizers. “More importantly, you are sitting in front of giants, but you have their backs.”

For TrimbleSmith the visit was the culmination of a year’s celebrations, and the fulfillment of a personal fantasy.

“I worked so hard for this event not for just myself,” she said, “but when I was a little girl – and when I told Dr. Shabazz and Dr. King I broke down crying – I used to pretend that they were my friends.”

What does Juneteenth represent?

This year, June 19 marks the 158th anniversary of word of the Emancipation Proclamation belatedly arriving in Texas, and the end of slavery in the U.S. For King, Juneteenth today is about continuing to fight for equality.

“It represents our effort, our struggle, I hope one day, to get real reparations,” said King. “Because for 400 years we contributed about $410 billion of labor with our blood, sweat and tears. That today is an amount that is about $9.8 trillion. So when you talk about the national deficit they need to add that 9.8.”

At age 17, a documentary of her father’s life spurred King to speak at the United Nations and then pursue ministry with the Baptist church. Since then, as an author, lawyer and CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), Bernice has reached over half a million people around the world with her message of nonviolent social transformation.

For Shabazz, Juneteenth begins with history – more importantly, a return to historical first principles.

“Scientists and archaeologists have surmised that life began in Africa,” said Shabazz. “Now imagine if our students in every country, every state and every level learned this. They would learn that Black history is American history.”

Shabazz has worked to spread the history of black oppression and liberation in the U.S. with five historical novels, the award-winning "Prince Among Slaves" documentary and, currently in the works, a TV series based on her latest two books about her father’s life and work. She founded a development program for high-school dropouts at the City University of New York and now teaches a course on Africana justice at NYC’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Personal history and public lives

For King, however, the fraught line between personal and national history made her own education painful.

“I went through a stage, because of everything I’d experienced, kind of resenting being Black,” she said of her early teenage years. “I didn’t take advantage of learning my history because I took for granted being in history.”

“To this day I’m still trying to catch up.”

Catching up on lost time and lost history is a cornerstone of Juneteenth.

“There’s a lot of unlearning to do,” King said. “It’s a myth to think that somebody freed us, that Abraham Lincoln freed us. Harriet Tubman and the soldiers that fought in the Revolutionary War, all those were a part of helping to get our–I don’t want to call it freedom; we’re still not free.”

For Shabazz that process of learning and unlearning also means recognizing the role of Black women and the burden they’ve borne historically.

“When you educate a boy or a young man, you educate a community, but when you educate a woman or a young girl, you raise a nation,” she said. “A society is measured by the progress of its women.”

“I can’t think of any man in the world who has a legacy a woman was not responsible for,” King added. “I’m a little biased, obviously: everyone knows my father.” (So much, in fact, that of the million people who visit the Nobel Prize website a day, half go to learn about MLK.)

But, said King, her father’s memory wasn’t always enshrined like it is now.

“When he was assassinated he was one of the most hated persons in America,” she said. “Corretta Scott King carried forward not just what he did but what they created together.”

The widowed King founded The King Center the same year her husband was assassinated, and served as its CEO for almost three decades before passing the reins to Bernice’s older brother Dexter, then Bernice herself.

“Had it not been for my mother, my father would not be remembered the way he is,” said Bernice.

Both rousing and brutally raw at times, the evening ended with a standing ovation.

“The hospitality has been out of this world,” said King. “I forget a lot of places I go, but I will never forget Tucson.”

'An atmospheric shift for the City of Tucson'

Initially conceived two years ago, there were bumps in the road to Tucson for King and Shabazz, according to organizer TrimbleSmith, who works as the university’s director of Justice Initiatives. Their first planned visit was thwarted by a resurgence of COVID’s Omicron variant, then scheduling issues connived to keep King and Shabazz from the city.

There were also cultural worries. Although Tucson’s Hispanic population is larger than most American cities, only one in 30 Tucsonans are Black, well below the national average. In a state where Republican Gov. Evan Mecham once canceled MLK Day, however, TrimbleSmith had greater concerns.

“It was not the number of Black people in Tucson; it was more our atmosphere, our history of racism,” she said. “I was born and raised in Arizona. I was young when we lost the MLK holiday. We had a very controversial and I would say racist governor at that time. It took us years of protesting to get that holiday back.”

Speaking before the event, Mayor Regina Romero also acknowledged what she called the city’s “share of historical injustices: redlining, racial covenants, segregation and displacement.”

So ensuring the visit could take place meant coordinating with the FBI and Tucson police from the moment King and Shabazz touched down, including for a night-before trip to the city’s oldest Mexican restaurant, El Charro.

“The question was, will they be safe here?” said TrimbleSmith on Thursday. But after years of hard work, she said the event’s success signaled an “atmospheric shift for the city of Tucson.”

Historic signs

A holiday which was only formalized relatively recently comes with other challenges.

“In the deaf community, the sign for Juneteenth is still debated,” said Maurita Villarreal, a lecturer in Disability Studies and one of the event’s interpreters. “Language evolves over time and this is one of the signs that’s new to us.”

At the last minute, Villarreal and Akili Dees, the evening’s other interpreter, changed their sign for Juneteenth itself at the suggestion of an audience member.

“The sign that we chose as interpreters was ‘J-19,’” said Dees. “And the sign that was given by the audience member was ‘slavery, freedom, 19,’” a motion which resembles the breaking of bonds at the wrist.

TrimbleSmith hopes the end of Beyond Juneteenth will mark the beginning of something lasting.

“It was a highlight for me personally,” said TrimbleSmith, “but based on the community response this cannot be the pinnacle; we have to go beyond.”

“It was proof that the community is ready.”