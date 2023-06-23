Coronado Forest finalizes new Santa Catalina trail plan

After a decade of planning, outreach and public comment, the U.S. Forest Service shared its final plans for sweeping changes to public trails in the Santa Catalina district of Coronado National Forest on Friday morning.

The plan, which Forest Service officials said will create an “ecologically, economically and socially sustainable” network of trails, will increase the total mileage accessible to the public by 10 percent over the next 15 years. It also includes a fifth more parking along Santa Catalina Highway and plans to reroute some sections of the Arizona National Scenic Trail running through the forest away from roads.

While 30 miles of rarely used trails will close, just under 35 miles of new trails will begin construction, and a further 20 miles of popular, currently unofficial routes will be integrated into forest maps and maintenance rotations.

The plan was drawn up partly in response to increased footfall in Santa Catalina following the pandemic. The main access road to the district, Catalina Highway, has seen traffic go up a quarter, and popular trails into Pusch Ridge wilderness area, like Pima Canyon and Finger Rock, have experienced up to six times more visitors in busy months compared to pre-COVID, according to data from the Forest Service.

While the increase in trail distances themselves don’t stack up to increased footfall, Forest Service officers say the changes are “strategic” enough to cope.

“We are removing some more remote, difficult to maintain trails from the system and replacing them with more broadly usable, easier to access trails,” said Adam Milnor, a recreation staff officer. “Projects like Tucson Vista Trail, Molino Canyon Trail and trails around Mount Bigelow can accommodate quite a bit of use.”

Staff hope the new network will keep visitors off of unofficial trails — for their own safety and the sanctity of the forest. According to Friday’s report, visitors on unmapped routes run the risk of coming across Desert bighorn sheep and critically endangered Mexican spotted owl habitats. Rangers have also seen an increase in search and rescue missions to unofficial trials since the pandemic, particularly in the summer.

Some of the biggest changes center on popular, unmapped trails which will be “adopted” into the official network. The Golder Ranch - 50 Year area, just north of Catalina State Park, already sees over 60 vehicle visits on busy days, so the plan will seek to incorporate 14 miles of already well-traveled routes onto the map.

That can only happen if the Forest Service secure legal access where the trail borders state land before easement to the area ends in the late 2030s. Otherwise the trail will be abandoned again, according to the plan.

Following an outreach and public comment period which saw over 1000 responses, the plan was adapted to also include Milagrosa trail.

Responses raised over 150 “user conflict” complaints, whether between hikers and dogs, horses or mountain bikes. Planners hope two new biking trails (Bug Junior and Fireline Flow), plus a larger number of looping, connected trails will make the Forest seem less crowded.

Finally, it’s hoped the new plan will increase accessibility to a natural area whose typical visitors are white, affluent and able-bodied. The Forest Service’s visitor data shows two thirds of visiting groups earn over the county median household income and will spend, on average, just under $1000 on each trip.

According to the plan, a greater number of accessible beginner trails will allow more visitors than ever to experience the district’s star attractions: from Mount Lemmon and Sabino Canyon to Pusch Ridge.