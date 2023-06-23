TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Arizona lifts recall on marijuana products after no contamination confirmed
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Arizona lifts recall on marijuana products after no contamination confirmed

Voluntary recall of some Cannabist resin, concentrate, trim products is ended

TucsonSentinel.com
  • AZDHS laboratory auditors discovered that potential false negative results for contaminants were reported by a licensed marijuana testing laboratory.
    Gene Moreland/TucsonSentinel.comAZDHS laboratory auditors discovered that potential false negative results for contaminants were reported by a licensed marijuana testing laboratory.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted the voluntary recall of marijuana products, first announced on July 14 due to possible contamination with aspergillus or salmonella, after retesting found no contamination.

The Arizona Medical Marijuana Act and the Smart and Safe Arizona Act says if a product tests positive, the facility may ask the laboratory to send the original sample to a second laboratory. If that second result is negative, then the facility shall request the sample to be sent to a third lab — which is the result that will stand.

AZDHS laboratory auditors discovered that potential false negative results for contaminants were reported by a licensed marijuana testing laboratory.

The affected products included batches of Caps Frozen Lemon, Twisted Lemonz, and Ghost Train Haze as live resin and concentrate, which initially tested positive for salmonella, and Cherry Punch in plant and trim form, which initially tested positive for aspergillus. Further testing found no comtamination.

AZDHS has received test results from two separate laboratories for the following products and brands that confirm they are negative for aspergillus and salmonella:

Cultivator Product Name Batch Number Product Type Implicated Contaminant
Cannabist Cap’s Frozen Lemon 041323-LR.CFL Live resin, Concentrate Salmonella
Cannabist Twisted Lemonz 041023-LR.CBN.1 Live resin, Concentrate Salmonella
Cannabist Cherry Punch 221116-02-40 Plant, Trim Aspergillus
Cannabist Ghost Train Haze 040423-LR.GTH Live resin, Concentrate Salmonella

Aspergillus symptoms range from asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain, among many others.

A full list of symptoms can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Symptoms from ingesting salmonella usually start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Ingestion can happen inadvertently after handling salmonella-contaminated products.

Symptoms from ingesting salmonella include:

  • Diarrhea (that can be bloody)
  • Fever
  • Stomach cramps
  • Some people may also have nausea, vomiting or a headache

To date, no illnesses related to the products have been reported.

Once AZDHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the licensed facility that produced the products, who worked with distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves.

In recent months, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, as well as Canada, and previously in Arizona.

Related stories

Filed under

breaking, news, politics & government, business, health, local, arizona,

Read more about

aspergillus, azdhs, marijuana, salmonella

More by TucsonSentinel.com

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder