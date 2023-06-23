Arizona lifts recall on marijuana products after no contamination confirmed

The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted the voluntary recall of marijuana products, first announced on July 14 due to possible contamination with aspergillus or salmonella, after retesting found no contamination.

The Arizona Medical Marijuana Act and the Smart and Safe Arizona Act says if a product tests positive, the facility may ask the laboratory to send the original sample to a second laboratory. If that second result is negative, then the facility shall request the sample to be sent to a third lab — which is the result that will stand.

AZDHS laboratory auditors discovered that potential false negative results for contaminants were reported by a licensed marijuana testing laboratory.

The affected products included batches of Caps Frozen Lemon, Twisted Lemonz, and Ghost Train Haze as live resin and concentrate, which initially tested positive for salmonella, and Cherry Punch in plant and trim form, which initially tested positive for aspergillus. Further testing found no comtamination.

AZDHS has received test results from two separate laboratories for the following products and brands that confirm they are negative for aspergillus and salmonella:

Cultivator Product Name Batch Number Product Type Implicated Contaminant Cannabist Cap’s Frozen Lemon 041323-LR.CFL Live resin, Concentrate Salmonella Cannabist Twisted Lemonz 041023-LR.CBN.1 Live resin, Concentrate Salmonella Cannabist Cherry Punch 221116-02-40 Plant, Trim Aspergillus Cannabist Ghost Train Haze 040423-LR.GTH Live resin, Concentrate Salmonella

Aspergillus symptoms range from asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain, among many others.

A full list of symptoms can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Symptoms from ingesting salmonella usually start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Ingestion can happen inadvertently after handling salmonella-contaminated products.

Symptoms from ingesting salmonella include:

Diarrhea (that can be bloody)

Fever

Stomach cramps

Some people may also have nausea, vomiting or a headache

To date, no illnesses related to the products have been reported.

Once AZDHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the licensed facility that produced the products, who worked with distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves.

In recent months, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, as well as Canada, and previously in Arizona.