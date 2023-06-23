National Weather Service issues heat warning for Pima County

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning in Pima County and the surrounding area, continuing through Tuesday, June 27.

The NWS warns residents of dangerously hot conditions, with a high heat risk and temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. "Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," forecasters cautioned. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," officials cautioned.

In an effort to meet the need for respite from high temperatures this summer, the City of Tucson opened cooling centers on June 5, 2023.

These stations, one in each ward, will be open seven days a week, from noon-4 p.m., and closed for holidays on June 19 and July 4, officials said.

The centers for each ward are:

Ward 1: El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway

Ward 2: Udall Sr. Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Ward 3: Donna Liggins, 2160 N. 6th Ave.

Ward 4: Clements, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

Ward 5: El Pueblo, 101 W. Irvington Rd., Building 9

Ward 6: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way

The cooling centers will be operational and stay accessible based on usage. Resources will be provided to locations that demonstrate serving the highest level of need.

"The City of Tucson is taking steps to protect our most vulnerable residents as temperatures begin to rise," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "Our kids, the elderly, individuals who are unsheltered, and those without air conditioning are most at risk."

In addition to these cooling stations, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness has a list of more cooling centers and locations for water and supplies.

These additional locations where people can get out of the heat and sun include:

Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave., Open seven days a week, noon to 5 p.m.

Primavera Foundation, 702 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701, Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sister Jose Women’s Center, 1050 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719, Open Monday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

Grace St Paul’s Episcopalian Church, 2331 E. Adams St., Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from noon-4 p.m.

La Frontera RAPP, 1082 E. Ajo Way , Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kino Service Center, 2797 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 , Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed holidays

Rio Nuevo One Stop, 320 N. Commerce Center Loop, Tucson, AZ 85745 , Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on holidays