Firefighters battle four blazes overnight in Cochise County

A wildfire began Thursday afternoon, approximately seven miles southwest of Benson, with an estimated 1,200 acres burning along SR 90.

About 200 personnel were assigned to fight the blaze dubbed The Post Fire, including ground and air units. Heavy air tankers were requested, but high winds initially caused issues with air support, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The fire then jumped SR 90, forcing a closure between Interstate 10 and State Route 82, and causing evacuations as it threatened structures in the area. Kartchner Caverns State Park lost power Thursday afternoon and was closed to the public, according to Arizona State Parks. Power was restored Friday morning and the park reopened to visitors and campers, with operations back to normal.

Fire officials said interior pockets of fuel continued to burn Friday morning, and that fire activity could increase throughout the day, though smoke was expected to be minimal.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze within its footprint overnight, and with the fire at 5% containment, Cochise County Sheriff's Department lifted GO notifications for the Post Fire, but Cottonwood Bluffs, Kartchner Vista, and Whetstone Canyons remained at SET status as of Friday morning. All areas should be vigilant and remain in READY status, being prepared for any issues, until the fire is completely out, they said.

Crews will continue work through Friday to protect infrastructure that was at risk, including nearby residential power lines.

One lane is open to traffic in both directions along SR 90, but the Cochise Sheriff's Department urges drivers to use caution when driving in this area due to fire personnel and apparatus remaining on scene.

The fire began as crews in Cochise County were fighting the Wildhorse Fire, a complex of three fires which all started Thursday near Hereford, about 10 miles south of Sierra Vista. The Wildhorse Fire also forced evacuations and road closures in the area, including SR 92 in both directions, south of Sierra Vista.

As of Friday morning, the fire covered 747 acres, was 5% contained and all lanes of traffic were open on SR 92, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Crews will work today to reduce hazardous vegetation and remove any trees that may pose a threat around the fire's perimeter. Firefighters and engines remain assigned and aircraft is on standby if needed.

No cause has yet been given for either of the fires.