Pima County Health Dep't now offering COVID-19 testing & treatment

The Pima County Health Department is now offering a free COVID-19 Test-to-Treat program at its East Side Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway.

The clinic is open for Test-to-Treat:

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

This program, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), provides testing and access to treatment for COVID-19.

This Pima County partnership with FEMA is expected to run for about a month, with a potential extension based on community need.

People who test positive will be evaluated by a health care provider at the clinic to see if they meet certain eligibility requirements for medication. If they do, they will immediately receive a prescription for antiviral pills to treat the infection. There is no cost for this and no insurance is required.

Those who've already tested positive (from an at-home test or a testing site) can walk into the clinic for an evaluation for COVID-19 treatment.

They can also call 520-724-7895 to determine eligibility. The phone number will be staffed from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

People are potentially eligible for oral antiviral treatment after a positive test if:

They are 12 or older

Weigh at least 88 pounds

Have mild to moderate symptoms

Have a high risk of severe COVID-19 illnessIndividuals will be asked to provide some general information, such as contact information and when they tested positive for COVID-19.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Lagevrio are oral medications available by prescription. Both are effective against COVID-19 when started within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Test-to-Treat is also already available at some health care providers in Pima County as part of a nationwide, federal initiative.

“This new program will help ensure that those who don’t have easy access to care, or can’t see their usual health care provider, can get the timely treatment they need after a COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this to everybody with the help of FEMA, which previously has been a great partner with COVID-19 vaccination and testing in our community.”

For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19 in Pima County, go to pima.gov/covid19testing.

For more information on COVID-19 treatment, go to pima.gov/covid19treatment.

