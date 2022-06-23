Weather Service issues flood advisory

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for a portion of south central Arizona, including Pima County on Thursday afternoon.

The advisory is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

The agency advised that small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall on Mount Lemmon is expected. One to two inches of rainfall has already occurred in some areas, and additional rainfall is expected through late afternoon.

Areas expected to experience flooding include open wilderness on Mount Lemmon, above the town of Catalina and Catalina State Park.

The Weather Service recommends people know where they are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains and advises campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

For an up-to-date look at Tucson-area storms, check our live weather radar map.

- 30 -