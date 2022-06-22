Shirley Anne Boudreau Leavitt, 1929-2022

Shirley Anne Boudreau Leavitt died on June 22, 2022, of natural causes. She was born on May 11, 1929, in Brockton, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late James Lawton Boudreau and Mary Gladys Doran Boudreau, formerly of North Easton, Massachusetts.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband John Adams Leavitt and is survived by their five children: Genevieve Leavitt (Toni Massaro); Shirley Anne Leavitt Brooks (Donald Brooks); John Adams Leavitt (Karen Maish Leavitt), all of Tucson, Arizona; Andrew James Leavitt (Karen Rademacher Leavitt) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and Matthew Davis Leavitt (Rosa Sabater) of New York, New York.

She left nine grandchildren: John Adams Leavitt (Oksana Izbyanska Leavitt); Isabella Maish Leavitt (Sam Burt); Adam James Brooks (Tina Tran); Ellen Elizabeth Brooks; Genevieve Diane Leavitt (Maple Leavitt Buice); Scott Clemens Leavitt; Madeleine Frances Leavitt; Michael Sabater Leavitt; and Alexandra Sabater Leavitt. She also left three great grandchildren: Stella and Dexter Buice and Kalyna Leavitt.

She was predeceased by her brother, James Lawton Boudreau, and sister-in-law Mary Margaret Henderson Boudreau of Massachusetts, and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Shirley grew up in North Easton, Massachusetts, and graduated from Oliver Ames High School. She then graduated from Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts. She worked for Ginn and Company, a textbook publisher, as a writer and designer in the advertising department. She met her husband, John, when he was a graduate student at Harvard University and she was living and working in Boston.

She left Ginn upon the birth of her first child and came to Tucson with her first two children in 1960 when her husband became a member of the University of Arizona physics department. She spent 26 years actively involved in raising their five children. In her later life she was interested in the genealogy of both the Leavitt and Boudreau families and gathered much information for future generations. We would like to thank Shirley's caregivers, especially Haydee Bolanos and her team, and the wonderful staff at Desert Gardens Assisted Living.

A rosary prayer service will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E. Lee St., Tucson on Saturday July 2, 2022 at 9 a.m. A funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery on Oracle Road.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the John A. Leavitt Experimental Physics Prize Endowment at the UA Foundation, P.O. Box 210077, Tucson, AZ 85721-0077.

- 30 -