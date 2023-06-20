Can wild horses be managed on public lands? Experts disagree

This is the last of three stories about free-roaming horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Read the first and second parts here.

The dark brown foal remained close to her mother as a man held a bowl of warm milk up to her nose one morning in late March.

“Don’t move it,” Simone Netherlands told the man. “Let her do the work.”

Other horses inched closer to the week-old foal, but her father chased them off. Just down the road, emu strolled across a ranch while zebras grazed on another.

The foal’s parents are rescues from the Alpine herd in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, where the Forest Service removes horses it deems unauthorized to be on the land. Nearly 300 miles from the rest, the foal and nine others from the Alpine herd now reside at Netherlands’ ranch in Prescott.

“We’d like to save them all, but we can’t,” Netherlands said as the foal finally sipped from the bowl. “This little tiny baby would have ended up in a slaughterhouse for human consumption.”

Hundreds of horses roam free in the 73,000-acre Black River watershed in the Apache-Sitgreaves, making up the Alpine herd. How and when they made their way to this portion of the forest remains shrouded in controversy, but now, conservationists are pushing the Forest Service to remove them from nearly all public lands.

Some scientists, like Julie Murphree, a wildlife management professor at Arizona State University and a member of the Wild Horse Fire Brigade, say small herds of about 100 horses can be effectively managed without destroying native wildlife. But nobody even agrees on how many horses are out there, let alone how many there should be.

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Supervisor Bob Lever said the number is between 400 and 600. But John Koleszar, president of Arizona’s big game hunting association, says there are 800 in the watershed. Netherlands, president of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, says Forest Service removals and a recent shooting dropped the number below 200.

If left unchecked, horses will reproduce at a rate of 15-20% per year; a population can double in only four years. Without any form of management, free-roaming herds can outgrow and outcompete other herbivores for forage, destroying the habitats of smaller species along the way. Some scientists say the Forest Service can manage small numbers of horses to minimize environmental impact without ridding the land of horses entirely.

The Forest Service doesn’t have the personnel to manage the Alpine herd, Lever said, even in reduced numbers. Instead, it removes them entirely, baiting horses into corrals to relocate them to holding pens, where the Bureau of Land Management spends nearly $150 million per year maintaining them. The removals are ongoing, Lever said. They halted in the winter because the snow made most of the forest inaccessible but continued last weekend.

“They are rounding them up during the worst possible time of the year: the height of foaling season,” Netherlands said.

Three foals have already gone missing, she said, and were most likely injured and/or euthanized in the roundup process. Netherlands said the management group raised enough funds to take the more than 40 horses in the auction to the Wild Horse Refuge in Colorado, but the refuge has limited space.

Aside from removing the horses from what she says is their natural home, Netherlands said the removals are especially inhumane because the horses are often auctioned off to “kill buyers” who ship them to other countries as food in high-class cuisine.

“They know that they’re ending up in slaughter, but they don’t care,” she said.

Lever said there’s no way for the Forest Service to know where the horses will end up once sold, but it has reduced the number of horses it auctions off at a time to make it less profitable to ship those horses overseas. In the end, though, the Forest Service can’t control the free market.

While it may not have the “latitude” to manage horses in the Black River watershed, Netherlands said the Salt River management group does, and has been doing so in the Tonto National Forest since 2018.

The group uses a dart-administered birth control called Porcine Zona Pellucida to prevent mares in the Salt River herd from conceiving for up to one year. Netherlands said it’s the perfect solution to stop overpopulation without removing every horse from the land.

Lever said the group can use birth control on the Salt River horses because state law protects them, and the Arizona Department of Agriculture manages the herd. The Alpine herd has no such protections on the state or federal level, so using birth control on those horses would be improper.

“We’d be doing birth control on an animal that doesn't belong to us,” Lever said.

Netherland and the Salt River group offered a deal to the Forest Service that would reflect the management style of the Salt River herd in the Tonto: they’d fence in the Alpine horses on roughly 20,000 acres and use volunteers to annually dart the horses and maintain a population of around 100, taking the responsibility off the Forest Service’s shoulders.

The Forest Service said no deal.

“There are humane solutions,” Netherlands said. “There are better ways. The government just needs to listen.”

Silver said even the 100 horses along the Salt River can’t be managed humanely, as there isn’t enough forage to support them without artificial feeding. He said the horses in the management area are too skinny, and have been eating bark off Palo Verde trees and other plants they typically don’t eat. Netherlands denied it, maintaining that all the Salt River horses are healthy.

Koleszar said the Salt River horses’ level of comfort around humans, exemplified by tourists paddleboarding within just a few dozen feet of them, is proof that they shouldn’t be there to begin with.

“I’ve seen real wild horses in Wyoming,” he said. “You can’t get within a half mile of them until they get pale and run.”

Even among those who want horses to remain on the landscape, birth control isn’t universally accepted as an effective management strategy.

William Simpson, California based ethologist and executive director of the Wild Horse Fire Brigade, said using birth control on wild animals eliminates male horses’ competition for viable mares, which is necessary to produce the best genetics. Murphree, the Arizona State professor, added that birth control can disrupt horses’ bodily functions and negatively affect the behavior of mares, who would no longer go into heat.

Setting aside an argument of pros vs. cons, Silver said birth control just can’t be used effectively on land as expansive as the Black River watershed.

“We’re talking about tens of thousands of acres of really rugged land,” he said about the Alpine horses’ home. “There’s no access except on foot. You can’t keep darting these horses repeatedly.”

But horse advocate Dyan Paquette got close to multiple bands of horses as she drove through the forest in a pickup in mid-April — close enough to shoot them with a dart. While pointing out potential downsides, Murphree agreed that birth control can be effective if used by trained wildlife management specialists.

Because annually darting the entire herd once a year may prove difficult, management would require a “multi-pronged” approach, said Eric Thacker, wildlife science professor and range management specialist at Utah State University.

Relying only on contraception is impossible, Thacker said, as there’s no way to ensure that every horse is darted in such a large area. But relying only on removals won’t keep up with the horses’ birth rate. Doing just one or the other wouldn’t change how many horses are out there.

Still, the Forest Service refuses to consider using birth control on the horses, opting instead to remove them all.

Without much give on either side, the future of the Alpine herd remains unclear. Emotions remain strong as ever, exemplified by the deadly shooting of more than 20 Alpine horses in October.

“They hate them,” Netherlands said of people who want the Alpine horses removed. “They have a deep hatred for wild horses because they’re not making them any money. The cattle are making the Forest Service money. The elk are making the hunters money.”

Lever said he can share no details on the investigation into the shooting, which is being led by the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

Celeste Carlisle, a biologist and the science program manager for Return to Freedom, a private sanctuary for wild horses and burros in California, said cooperation is the only way to humanely address the issue.

“Frankly, it just comes down to miscommunication,” she said. “None of these groups have developed the trust that is necessary to be able to really dig into things at every level. It goes in every direction.”

Carlisle said horse advocates are often misrepresented as having no real knowledge or experience dealing with the horses.

“In actuality, the groups do [birth control] darting on the range,” she said. “They do know a thing or two.”

While birth control alone isn’t a perfect solution, Carlisle said different birth control methods paired with some removals could provide a solution to satisfy horse advocates and protect endangered species’ habitats from destruction.

She asked if volunteers have been able to figure out birth control, why can’t the Forest Service?

Between the Forest Service, conservationists and horse advocates, there’s no consensus on how many horses are even in the herd, let alone whether a manageable number exists. And if the Forest Service’s idea of a manageable number is zero, that leaves little latitude for advocates to work with.

Until those groups can come to an understanding, the war over Arizona’s wild horses may never end.