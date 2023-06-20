TucsonSentinel.com
Fire sparked in Ventana Canyon area of Catalina Mtns
Fire sparked in Ventana Canyon area of Catalina Mtns

Dylan Smith
  • A small plume of smoke was visible Tuesday morning from a fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
    Coronado National ForestA small plume of smoke was visible Tuesday morning from a fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
  • The Bighorn Fire in 2020 burned more than 120,000 acres of the Catalinas.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comThe Bighorn Fire in 2020 burned more than 120,000 acres of the Catalinas.

A fire was sparked overnight in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, with about 50 acres burning in the Ventana Canyon area.

Lighting was striking the mountains overnight, and the blaze began at 3:36 a.m., officials said, but noted the cause is still "under investigation."

The wildfire was growing Tuesday morning, but is in the "burn scar" of the Bighorn Fire, which burned more than 120,000 acres of the mountain over 48 days in 2020. The fire is about two miles north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa area, officials said.

Tuesday afternoon, the blaze was not yet quelled, but was being fought from the air.

Rose Canyon Lake has been closed to allow firefighters to use it as a "dipping site" for helicopters with water buckets, Coronado National Forest officials said. Fixed-wing aircraft were dropping fire retardant on the slopes.

"Expected afternoon winds will challenge firefighters and test the lines," with winds pushing to the northeast, officials said around noon.

The following areas were closed Monday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said:

  • Finger Rock trail head
  • Ventana Canyon trail head
  • Sabino Canyon overflow parking
  • Pima Canyon trail head
  • Rose Canyon Lake

"Please avoid these areas so that fire fighting resources can have easy access to the mountain," PCSD said.

"No evacuations are expected at this time. We will monitor this situation and provide updates as conditions change," PCSD said.

Forest Service officials reminded the public that drones flown near wildfires mean aircraft can't fly in those areas to fight the blazes.

