Enviros sue Forest Service over exploratory Patagonia drilling

A coalition of environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday morning, alleging that permits for exploratory mining will threaten ecologically vulnerable areas of the Patagonia Mountains south of Tucson.

The group, including the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance and Tucson's Center for Biological Diversity, argued that mining sites at Sunnyside and Flux Canyon, both in the Coronado National Forest, risk disrupting land which endangered species use for breeding and migration. The Forest Service failed to adequately judge the risk to animals and the likelihood of contaminating the nearby Sonoita Creek Watershed when permits were awarded last month, the coalition claims.

“Reckless exploratory mining has no place in the wild, biodiverse Patagonia Mountains,” said Laiken Jordahl of the Center for Biological Diversity. “Endangered species like jaguars, ocelots and Mexican spotted owls already face threats from border walls, climate change and habitat loss. The last thing these rare animals need is a new copper mine ravaging the heart of their Arizona range.”

In May, Arizona Standard, a subsidiary of Barksdale Capital, was granted a permit to drill across three areas of the national forest 24/7 for seven years, across 30 holes to a maximum depth of 6,500 feet. According to Forest Service officials, the exploration will disturb just less than a dozen acres.

If promising levels of copper, zinc, lead or silver are discovered, Arizona Standard plans to apply for more permits to “de-risk the project” for further mining. Rob Peter, executive director of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, one of the litigating groups, said the exploratory permits “are the first steps towards environmental disaster for the Patagonia Mountains.”

PARA and Patagonia Mayor Andrea Wood, first filed complaints about the Sunnyside mine in March, which were dismissed last month by Deputy Forest Supervisor Kurt Davis when he approved the permit.

Advocates argue the area is of particular importance to animals taking advantage of a nearby border wall gap to migrate north from Mexico. One jaguar, recently spotted in the Santa Rita Mountains, is believed to have crossed through the area. Drilling activities could also threaten municipal water for the town of Patagonia.

South32, an Australian mining company, was also granted an exploratory permit in May, for a smaller project at Flux Canyon in the Sierra Vista district of the forest, 50 miles southeast of Tucson. The permit allows seven months of 24/7 drilling across six drill pads, and the construction of a 2000 foot road to transport machinery to them.

Flux Canyon is one of four deposits comprising South32’s Hermosa project, which it hopes will “become a globally significant producer” of metals like zinc and manganese. Both are used in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, and magnesium was classified as a "critical metal" to be stockpiled last September.

Permits to begin mining the largest deposit, Taylor, were federally fast-tracked last month under the FAST-41 process, and are currently the focus of another lawsuit brought by PARA.

In a letter to Forest Supervisor Kerwin Dewberry last September, the U.S. Department of the Interior agreed the drilling at Flux Valley “may affect, but is not likely to permanently affect the jaguar and ocelot” populations living in the area. After assessment last year, the permits seek to limit these risks by restricting speed limits to and from the site, and capping the level of light and sound pollution created.

However Scott Stern, one of the attorneys representing the coalition, said the assessments of both sites aren’t enough. “Federal agencies have misread or misconstrued the applicable science to discount the significant impacts from these mining projects, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act” he said.

"The Forest Service decision is the culmination of almost five years of extensive environmental review, public scoping and process," said Barksdale CEO, Rick Trotman. "We stand by the decision and are confident that it will stand up in court."

"We are still reviewing the filing, but South32 keeps sustainability at the core of our approach," said a company representative. Between a "robust biological monitoring program" and "regularly conducted surveys," South32 claim "no listed plant or wildlife species, critical habitat, or cultural resources [sic] will be impacted."

This isn’t the first mining controversy in the area. Permits were initially granted at Sunnyside in 2015, then revoked after the Fish and Wildlife Service extended threatened status to the yellow-billed cuckoo, which lives in the area. 50 miles northwest at Rosemont Mine in the northern Santa Ritas, Hudbay Minerals, Inc. has been locked in bitter legal disputes with tribal and environmental advocates for over fifteen years.

The Forest Service at Coronado have not yet responded to the Sentinel's request for comment.

The mining company drew blood most recently, when the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling that the mine would disrupt habitat for endangered jaguars, a “disappointing decision” which environmental advocates have vowed to fight.

The lawsuit over Sunnyside and Flux Valley, filed at the U.S. District Court in Tucson, will be handled for the plaintiffs by lawyers from Earth Justice and the Western Mining Action Project.

“This needs to be sent back to the drawing board so the government can properly consider the potential harm,” said Stern.