Ducey named CEO of free enterprise PAC

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced his first political move since leaving the governorship Tuesday, saying he will become the new CEO of a free enterprise-focused political action committee that aims to mobilize free market-oriented voters.

Citizens for Free Enterprise, along with Ducey, announced Tuesday that he would become the new head of the group and would be launching a national effort focused on "the promotion and preservation of the free enterprise system."

The super PAC has received the vast majority of its money from TD Ameritrade Founder Joe Ricketts and has spent exclusively against Democratic candidates. Ducey was previously the chair of the Republican Governors Association, where he oversaw ads that the RGA ran against Democratic candidates.

"One of my true passions is in promoting the economic foundation that makes America the land of freedom and opportunity. Our free enterprise system has lifted millions of people out of poverty and spurred remarkable innovation," Ducey said in a press release by the PAC about the announcement. "Unfortunately, these principles are under attack and our organization plans to lead an advocacy effort that will motivate more people who care about free enterprise to get involved in elections."

Ducey declined to run for U.S. Senate in 2022 and the move suggests that the former governor will not be eyeing the seat in the future. The former CEO of Cold Stone Creamery will likely be using his prior business experience and contacts within the political world to try to help Republicans both locally and nationally.