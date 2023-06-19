Az DES to replace stolen SNAP & TANF benefits

The Arizona Department of Economic Security announced a new process Monday to replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program "food stamps" and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families cash assistance benefits stolen from electronic benefit transfer cards.

Households who had SNAP or TANF benefits stolen from Oct. 1, 2022 - June 18, 2023, are able to submit a claim for replacement benefits until Sept. 18, 2023.

Households who have their SNAP or TANF benefits stolen June 19, 2023 - Sept. 30, 2024, have 45 days from the date of theft to submit a claim for replacement benefits.

Households may report and request replacement of stolen benefits by calling the EBT Replacement Program at 1-833-786-8823, or by completing the Electronic Benefit Theft Replacement Request Form (FAA-1847A). The form is located on the DES website, and can be found in both Spanish and English, as well as in large print for the visually impaired.

The completed and signed form should be mailed to DES, P.O. Box 19009, Phoenix, AZ., 85005-9009, or faxed to (602) 257-7031, or toll free to 1-844-680-9840.

The forms can also be returned to any DES Family Assistance Administration office.

The new process helps individuals and families affected by a nationwide trend of card skimming, card cloning and phishing scams that skyrocketed in the spring and summer of 2022 and impacted EBT cardholders.

“We are grateful to now have the ability to replace stolen benefits to individuals and families who need it most,” said AZDES Director Angie Rodgers.

Prior to the signing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 on June 3 by President Joe Biden, Arizona did not have the authority to replace stolen SNAP benefits.

A provision in the budget act required that the USDA Food and Nutrition Service issue guidance to state agencies and implement regulations to protect and replace SNAP benefits stolen via card skimming, card cloning, and other similar fraudulent methods. The act also allowed states to reimburse stolen SNAP benefits upon federal approval.

The Administration of Children and Families, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, also permitted states to align their TANF state plan with the approved SNAP Plan to replace stolen TANF cash assistance benefits.

“We appreciate the collaboration and approval of Arizona’s plan by the U. S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services and look forward to working with impacted and eligible EBT cardholders to replace their stolen benefits,” said Rodgers.

Arizona was the first state in the nation to implement the ability for state residents to freeze their EBT cards following the rise in scams, piloting the function for nationwide use. AZDES continues to provide warnings, precautions and information to clients and retailers regarding the rise in card skimming.

For more information about EBT cards and how to prevent or report EBT theft or fraud can be found on the AZDES website.