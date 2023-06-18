Green Valley court starts DUI treatment program for first-time offenders

Next month, Green Valley Justice Court will launch an alternative program for first-time DUI defendants, providing treatment and a less-severe conviction listed on criminal records.

The program, which lasts from 6-12 months, will give offenders the opportunity to downgrade their potential DUI conviction to a reckless driving misdemeanor by submitting to drug tests and regular therapy. It would also mean not serving any time in jail.

Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll began devising the course after he noticed a change in the character of DUI cases coming into his court since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"It's not like people are hanging out in bars; they've become accustomed to drinking at home and then going out for their second run," he said. "There's a lot of Eleanor Rigby's."

DUI arrests have almost doubled in Green Valley since the pandemic, according to statistics from the court. There were 158 arrests last year alone, the highest number since records were digitized.

"We'll probably hit a couple of hundred DUIs if this trend doesn't slow down by next fiscal year," said Carroll.

Program participants will submit to drug tests twice a week and personal check-ins with Carroll every two weeks, as well as regular individual and group therapy sessions. Until the court secures grant funding, participants will be expected to cover the cost of test kits and court-ordered therapy. While the former will cost $120 per month, the latter will depend on the participant's rehabilitative needs, and could be covered by their health insurance.

"Whatever it costs, the quality of life will outweigh it by 10-fold," Carroll told the Tucson Sentinel.

Offenders who choose not to enter the court's treatment program can expect to spend 1-10 days in jail, fines totaling just under $1,500, and to have their drivers license suspended from 90 days up to a year. Other charges — from attorney's fees and higher insurance premiums, to the cost of several nights in jail — could total as much as $12,000, according to court administrator Kristen Randall.

Since the program began advertising to defendants a month ago, one person has enrolled and three more eligible offenders have been approached by the court. Carroll expects the program will reach its maximum capacity of 20 participants over the summer.

Similar programs have been piloted in Tucson, Prescott and Maricopa County, but —unlike the Green Valley program — they could only offer rehabilitation after the DUI charge had been added to a defendant's record. For that reason, Randall expects this program to be more effective than previous pilots.

A study of the 2011 Maricopa program showed rehabilitation, even post-adjudication, decreased the likelihood of a participant committing another DUI by more 25 percent. Another study from Minnesota found that eight of nine rehabilitation programs across the state significantly reduced recidivism, particularly for repeat offenders.

For some defendants, however, the chance to keep a DUI off their records could offer more incentive.

Although DUIs and reckless driving are both misdemeanors, driving under the influence convictions come with larger fines and harsher punishments.

"DUIs can kind of haunt you," said Joe Ferguson, one of the program's authors. "It comes with a lot more punishment." They can bar you from jobs which involve driving and tend to put employers off hiring a person, Ferguson said.

Kristian Salter is an attorney who is representing the program's first participant next month.

"I think it's a nice start, and frankly it's getting a little bit closer to Ms. Conover doing the things she promised when she ran as a progressive county attorney candidate," he said.

But participants will still leave the program with a misdemeanor on their record, after at least six months of therapy.

"I'd like to see it go a little bit further," Salter said. "If you want to make it a long program, perhaps giving people an actual diversion dismissing the case would be better."

Paul Fernandez runs Arizona DUI Services, which arranges screenings and mandated alcohol education for more than 100 Arizonans convicted of DUIs each month. To him, six months of therapy is an overreaction for most drunk drivers.

"Honesty, I would say 75 percent of the people that we have run through are not alcoholics," he said, "just people that go out, have a few drinks and then get pulled over on the way home. It's not necessarily that they have any sort of addiction."

Court administrator Randall disagreed. "It's extremely unfortunate, and I think naive, to think that everybody that's getting a first-time DUI just had an 'oopsie,'" she said. "The people that come through here with their first-time DUIs are not just party guys."

While the current pilot program only accepts first-time drunk drivers with no aggravating circumstances, the court hopes to eventually include more serious multiple offenders.

Until then, Carroll is continuing to select participants who are up to the challenge of the pilot program.

"I don't just have to convince the prospect," he said, "they have to convince themselves that this is real, and this is something that they'd like for themselves."