'Once in a lifetime' grant: Pima County gets $30M to expand broadband access

A five-year federal grant will mean $30 million to invest in expanding access to high-speed broadband in underserved areas of Pima County, officials said Friday.

By next fall, 10 percent more households in in the county will have access to affordable broadband, officials said.

Under the grant, the county will receive $30.3 million from the National Telecommunications Information Administration, part of the Commerce Department. Another $12.5 million — paid for by the county, city of Tucson, Marana, and Oro Valley as a required match under the grant terms — will fund a 134-mile fiber-optic cable ring circling Tucson. Once complete, Internet carriers will be able to lease access to the network, and connect users within 25 miles of the ring.

“This is a once in a lifetime thing, which is really going to impact us for years and years,” said Michelle Simon, deputy director of the Pima County Public Library.

En español: Subsidio 'único en la vida': Pima obtiene $30 millones para expandir el acceso de banda ancha

Almost one in ten households in Pima County currently have no broadband or Internet access at all, and many more have poor connection speed, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission.

“The areas served by this grant are also areas where many people avail themselves of county assistance programs,” said District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott.

“As a former educator, it is important to see that all students in our county have equal access to educational programs and resources. As we saw during the pandemic, there are great differences when it comes to student access to online programs,” said Scott. “I say when it comes to education, we shouldn’t have a system of have and have-nots, and that’s the part of this grant that has me most excited.”

Pima County’s grant is part of a $900 million federal broadband package announced Friday. This “Internet For All” rollout was passed with the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Commerce Department plans to award more grants on an ongoing basis. The 35 projects, selected from over 600 applications, will collectively construct over 12,000 miles of new fiber lines.

The grant requires newly connected households to receive at least 100-megabyte download speeds and 20-megabyte uploads—enough to stream 4K video on multiple devices at once. Javier Baca, the county IT director, said he expects the new connections to perform “well above” that speed.

Tucson’s “future-proof fiber ring” will be installed mostly along existing roads, looping from Marana at its northeast corner down to Sahuarita and Corona de Tucson.

Construction will need to meet standards set by federal law, including the National Environmental Policy Act, a process which begins with photographing the entire prospective path of the ring, officials said. The county will also have to carry out archaeological evaluations along the route.

“The amount of work that’s going to be involved has just begun,” said County Administrator Jan Lesher.