TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Southern Arizona firefighters on front line of Canadian wildfires
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Southern Arizona firefighters on front line of Canadian wildfires

Coronado National Forest crew in Quebec to battle record-breaking blazes

Daniel Shailer
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Firefighters from the U.S., including 14 fire suppression crews, 1 incident management team and 12 overhead personnel, are assisting on the Canadian wildfires.
    U.S. Forest ServiceFirefighters from the U.S., including 14 fire suppression crews, 1 incident management team and 12 overhead personnel, are assisting on the Canadian wildfires.
  • The Arizona leadership team at the Tucson airport on Tuesday. Sean Cox second from left, Richard Pike fourth from left, and Beau Cartwright second from right.
    USDA Coronado National ForestThe Arizona leadership team at the Tucson airport on Tuesday. Sean Cox second from left, Richard Pike fourth from left, and Beau Cartwright second from right.

Earlier this week, three firefighters from the Coronado National Forest flew to Quebec. For the next two weeks, they'll lead a U.S. team on the front lines of a record-breaking wildfire Canadian wildfire that's choked the East Coast with smoke.

Three days after he turned 18, Sean Cox became a firefighter. Since then, the Oro Valley local has traveled the world as an aviation officer fighting out-of-control blazes. This week his day job at the Coronado National Forest was paused once again so he could deploy to the latest fiery frontline in Canada.

Cox, along with two other senior firefighters from Coronado, flew into Val-D’or in western Quebec on Tuesday evening. They form part of a national Incident Management Team, leading a crew of 120 American firefighters who are pitching in to assist with Canada’s ongoing wildfire crisis.

Katheryn O’Hara is traveling with the team to document their rotation.

“Canadian resources are stretched incredibly thin,” she said from Quebec on Wednesday. “The fires that we’re taking command of tomorrow currently only have 20 firefighters assigned over half a million acres.”

Over two weeks, the team will tackle almost a dozen different fires across the Jamésie Region. The village of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, their current headquarters, was evacuated last week as fires moved within kilometers of local houses.

“Right now we’re just getting our feet under us," O’Hara told the Tucson Sentinel, “but we anticipate firefighters, when they can start working on the ground and engaging the fires, are going to be working about 12-14 hour shifts every day.”

Cox will direct the aircraft used for surveying and scooping water onto the fires. Richard Pike will coordinate equipment and food as a supply unit leader and Beau Cartwright will lead a division of firefighters on the fire line.

One of Cox’s first responsibilities in Canada was a survey flight over the blaze.

“It’s obvious to the naked eye that the fires were pretty impressive in the hours that they were burning up to us,” he said.

IMTs are mobilized across the U.S. and have in the past responded to national emergencies from the September 11 attacks to Hurricane Katrina. Cox, Cartwright and Pike are part of the only IMT currently fighting fires in Canada, until they are relieved later this month. More than 100 Portuguese firefighters are expected to join them in Lebel this weekend.

In a speech on Monday morning, Guy Lafrenière, the mayor of Lebel, expressed the “urgent need” for “reinforcements.” Yesterday he addressed the evacuated locals: “The United States fire crew arrives to fight the fire,” he said in French. “We need them to provide security and provide for your return.”

Canada’s wildfires this year are the most extreme on record — burning through more land this early in the season and casting record-breaking amounts of smoke down the East Coast of both that country and the United States. Warmer weather, driven by climate change, provides the dry ground and heat for fires (mostly begun by lightning strikes) to tear through Canadian forests more quickly.

From Quebec, the situation is unprecedented.

“These fires are abnormal for them,” said O’Hara after a briefing with local firefighters on Tuesday. “They’re used to a lot of fires but not fires of this magnitude and size.”

Still, Cox said the only thing standing in the team’s way is a slight language barrier.

“You don’t want to give people grief for saying Tucson wrong,” he said, “calling it Tuck-Son or something like that.” Other than that, he admitted, the fire “is rather large.”

Related stories

Filed under

news, crime & safety, enviro, local, arizona, nation/world, breaking,

Read more about

, canada, climate change, coronado national forest, forest service, wildfires

More by Daniel Shailer

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Daniel Shailer

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook
follow us on twitter

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder