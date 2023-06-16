Southern Arizona firefighters on front line of Canadian wildfires

Earlier this week, three firefighters from the Coronado National Forest flew to Quebec. For the next two weeks, they'll lead a U.S. team on the front lines of a record-breaking wildfire Canadian wildfire that's choked the East Coast with smoke.

Three days after he turned 18, Sean Cox became a firefighter. Since then, the Oro Valley local has traveled the world as an aviation officer fighting out-of-control blazes. This week his day job at the Coronado National Forest was paused once again so he could deploy to the latest fiery frontline in Canada.

Cox, along with two other senior firefighters from Coronado, flew into Val-D’or in western Quebec on Tuesday evening. They form part of a national Incident Management Team, leading a crew of 120 American firefighters who are pitching in to assist with Canada’s ongoing wildfire crisis.

Katheryn O’Hara is traveling with the team to document their rotation.

“Canadian resources are stretched incredibly thin,” she said from Quebec on Wednesday. “The fires that we’re taking command of tomorrow currently only have 20 firefighters assigned over half a million acres.”

Over two weeks, the team will tackle almost a dozen different fires across the Jamésie Region. The village of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, their current headquarters, was evacuated last week as fires moved within kilometers of local houses.

“Right now we’re just getting our feet under us," O’Hara told the Tucson Sentinel, “but we anticipate firefighters, when they can start working on the ground and engaging the fires, are going to be working about 12-14 hour shifts every day.”

Cox will direct the aircraft used for surveying and scooping water onto the fires. Richard Pike will coordinate equipment and food as a supply unit leader and Beau Cartwright will lead a division of firefighters on the fire line.

One of Cox’s first responsibilities in Canada was a survey flight over the blaze.

“It’s obvious to the naked eye that the fires were pretty impressive in the hours that they were burning up to us,” he said.

IMTs are mobilized across the U.S. and have in the past responded to national emergencies from the September 11 attacks to Hurricane Katrina. Cox, Cartwright and Pike are part of the only IMT currently fighting fires in Canada, until they are relieved later this month. More than 100 Portuguese firefighters are expected to join them in Lebel this weekend.

In a speech on Monday morning, Guy Lafrenière, the mayor of Lebel, expressed the “urgent need” for “reinforcements.” Yesterday he addressed the evacuated locals: “The United States fire crew arrives to fight the fire,” he said in French. “We need them to provide security and provide for your return.”

Canada’s wildfires this year are the most extreme on record — burning through more land this early in the season and casting record-breaking amounts of smoke down the East Coast of both that country and the United States. Warmer weather, driven by climate change, provides the dry ground and heat for fires (mostly begun by lightning strikes) to tear through Canadian forests more quickly.

From Quebec, the situation is unprecedented.

“These fires are abnormal for them,” said O’Hara after a briefing with local firefighters on Tuesday. “They’re used to a lot of fires but not fires of this magnitude and size.”

Still, Cox said the only thing standing in the team’s way is a slight language barrier.

“You don’t want to give people grief for saying Tucson wrong,” he said, “calling it Tuck-Son or something like that.” Other than that, he admitted, the fire “is rather large.”