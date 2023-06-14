Az dispensaries recalling marijuana products over salmonella, aspergillus contamination

Several Arizona dispensaries are voluntarily recalling marijuana products due to possible contamination with aspergillus, a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infections, usually in people already sick with something else, or salmonella, which can cause infection can lead to diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

The products being voluntarily recalled are all from the same cultivator — Cannabist — and include batches of Caps Frozen Lemon, Twisted Lemonz, and Ghost Train Haze as live resin and concentrate, which all tested positive for salmonella, and Cherry Punch in plant and trim form, which tested positive for aspergillus.

Cultivator Product Name Batch Number Product Type Implicated Contaminant Cannabist Cap’s Frozen Lemon 041323-LR.CFL Live resin, Concentrate Salmonella Cannabist Twisted Lemonz 041023-LR.CBN.1 Live resin, Concentrate Salmonella Cannabist Cherry Punch 221116-02-40 Plant, Trim Aspergillus Cannabist Ghost Train Haze 040423-LR.GTH Live resin, Concentrate Salmonella

Aspergillus symptoms range from asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain, among many others.

A full list of symptoms can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Symptoms from ingesting salmonella usually start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Ingestion can happen inadvertently after handling salmonella-contaminated products.

Symptoms from ingesting salmonella include:

Diarrhea (that can be bloody)

Fever

Stomach cramps

Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache

Anyone who has already consumed any of the products and has any of these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or seek care in the event of an emergency.

Consumers should contact the dispensary or establishment where they purchased the products if they have any questions.

Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them, and the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) is advising purchasers to dispose of the products described.

To date, no illnesses have been reported.

AZDHS laboratory auditors discovered that potential false negative results for contaminants were reported by a licensed marijuana testing laboratory.

Once AZDHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the licensed facility that produced the products, who worked with distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves.

In recent months, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, as well as Canada, and previously in Arizona.