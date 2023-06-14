Pima Superior Court asks public for comments on commissioner appointments

Pima County Superior Court is asking the public to submit comments on five candidates seeking two spots as court commissioners.

Commissioners are appointed by judges of the court to decide cases involving family law, child support and enforcement, probate and guardianship, protection orders and other similar issues.

They can also issue court orders, except injunctions, when the judge who appoints them is absent or unable to work. Various other small court actions are in their power such as taking bonds and administering oaths, per Arizona state law. Court commissioners can also work in the Juvenile Court.

Pima County has 18 court commissioner spots. The spots for court commissioners became available upon Judge Randi Burnett’s promotion to Superior Court judge by Gov. Katie Hobbs and Judge Deborah Pratte’s pending retirement.

State law requires that the public have a “full and fair opportunity” to take part in appointing court commissioners.

Five candidates from different law offices are up for consideration:

Derek Koltunovich, attorney at the Pima County Public Defender’s Office

Victoria Otto, attorney at the Pima County Attorney’s Office

Edina Strum, family attorney in private practice

Michael Vampotic, attorney at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office

Nathan Wade, attorney at the Pinal County Public Defender’s Office

The candidates were narrowed down from a pool of seven during interviews on June 13. The deadline for submitting comments is 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19. Comments can be sent by email to humanresources@sc.pima.gov, or faxed to (520) 724-4253.

Selections will be announced later next week by Superior Court Presiding Judge Jeffrey T. Bergin and Juvenile Court Presiding Judge Michael Butler.