TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Pima Superior Court asks public for comments on commissioner appointments
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Pima Superior Court asks public for comments on commissioner appointments

Natalie Robbins
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.com

Pima County Superior Court is asking the public to submit comments on five candidates seeking two spots as court commissioners.

Commissioners are appointed by judges of the court to decide cases involving family law, child support and enforcement, probate and guardianship, protection orders and other similar issues.

They can also issue court orders, except injunctions, when the judge who appoints them is absent or unable to work. Various other small court actions are in their power such as taking bonds and administering oaths, per Arizona state law. Court commissioners can also work in the Juvenile Court.

Pima County has 18 court commissioner spots. The spots for court commissioners became available upon Judge Randi Burnett’s promotion to Superior Court judge by Gov. Katie Hobbs and Judge Deborah Pratte’s pending retirement.

State law requires that the public have a “full and fair opportunity” to take part in appointing court commissioners.

Five candidates from different law offices are up for consideration:

  • Derek Koltunovich, attorney at the Pima County Public Defender’s Office
  • Victoria Otto, attorney at the Pima County Attorney’s Office
  • Edina Strum, family attorney in private practice
  • Michael Vampotic, attorney at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office
  • Nathan Wade, attorney at the Pinal County Public Defender’s Office

The candidates were narrowed down from a pool of seven during interviews on June 13. The deadline for submitting comments is 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19. Comments can be sent by email to humanresources@sc.pima.gov, or faxed to (520) 724-4253.

Selections will be announced later next week by Superior Court Presiding Judge Jeffrey T. Bergin and Juvenile Court Presiding Judge Michael Butler.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported Wade’s employment. He works for the Pinal County public defender.


Related stories

Filed under

news, politics & government, crime & safety, local, arizona, breaking,

Read more about

jeffrey bergin, pima county, superior court

More by Natalie Robbins

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Natalie Robbins

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder