Kelly & Sinema: DHS 'shortchanged' border cities by funding NYC shelters for asylum seekers

The Biden administration "shortchanged" communities along the Southwest border and "subverted the will" of Congress by sending millions earmarked for migrant care to New York City, said U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.

Earlier this year, the two Arizona senators —joined by New Mexico and California's senators — moved to secure $800 million for the Shelter and Services Program. Managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the program funds agencies, including charities and local governments to provide shelter, food and transportation for people taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and released while awaiting the outcome of their immigration proceedings.

"Border communities across our states are on the front lines of the border crisis, and we worked hard to secure critical resources to help them increase shelter capacity, emergency services, and transportation to alleviate the strain they face every day," they wrote. "The Biden administration shortchanged border communities when they need support the most."

The program was created by Congress to help CBP manage processing and prevent the overcrowding at the agency's short-term facilities, and aid communities along the borderlands, who "bear the brunt" of releases by border officials. Further, border communities should have received the "bulk of Shelter and Services funding" but so far have "received far less funding than East Coast cities such as New York City."

Under the first round of funding, Arizona received about $45.4 million, and will receive another $23.9 million. Meanwhile, California received $44 million in the first funding round, and will receive another $15 million; New Mexico received approximately $29 million; and charities and local governments in Texas were granted nearly $57 million, with nearly $126 million on the way.

"In comparison, New York City received about $30 million in the first round, and will receive $104.6 million in the second allocation. New York’s allocation constitutes about a third of the total funding in the second allocation," the senators wrote.

On June 5, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a faith-based shelter program designed to shelter 1,000 people spread across nearly 50 houses of worship, and said the city continues to care for about 46,000 people.

New York City has supported 72,000 asylum seekers since last spring, and the city has spent more than $1.2 billion—with costs expected to run to $4.3 billion by June 2024. "Yet the federal government has only allocated New York City less than $40 million in funding — enough to pay for only five days of asylum seeker costs, at current rates of spending," said the mayor's office.

"Mayor Adams has repeatedly called on the federal government to provide multiple forms of support, including expedited work authorization for asylum seekers, a nationwide decompression strategy, increased funding to manage the crisis, and meaningful immigration reform."

During an influx of migrant families during the Trump administration in mid-2019, Congress authorized FEMA to create a new humanitarian effort under the long-running Emergency Food and Shelter Program. In 2021, that program was expanded under the Biden administration to send $110 million specifically to aid migrants under EFSP as part of the American Rescue Plan. This year, Congress funneled money for aided migrants through the Shelter and Services Program, or SSP to help communities support migrants after they were released.

Sinema said in mid-May the funding came as part of December's omnibus bill and a "very, very large fight over the funding for this kind of relief efforts."

Once migrants are taken into custody by CBP—either because they sought asylum at a border crossing or crossed illegally along the border and sought asylum—they face a criminal background check, followed by a credible fear interview—where an immigration official with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services determines if they are eligible to receive protection under U.S. law. If they manage to get past this first hurdle, they are released to a sponsor while their case continues through the immigration system and a judge ultimately determines they are eligible for asylum.

Pima County alone has received $45.7 million under a series of federal programs managed by FEMA, and expects to receive another $19 million in grants later this year, county officials said. Since 2019, Pima County— in a partnership with the City of Tucson—sheltered over 137,000 people seeking asylum in the U.S., including nearly 22,000 people during the first three months of 2023.

Dr. Francisco Garcia, deputy Pima County administrator, explained the funding's necessity during a Senate subcommittee hearing, telling Sinema and Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, the funding was the "key to everything" as the county burns through roughly $1 million per month supporting migrants.

He said in 2019, the county "thought it was temporary and county involvement would be just for a month or two."

"Here we are exactly four years later, and Pima County is still heavily involved in assisting with the sheltering, feeding, medical screening, and transportation of thousands of asylum seekers per month," Garcia said.

"The question we get asked the most at the county is why Pima County is assisting local charities in this sheltering care and transportation assistance," he said. "Personally, for me, and for many in county leadership, the answer is because it’s the right and humane thing to do. But the best answer is because Pima County is a local government charged with providing for the safety, health, and welfare of its citizens and residents. Having thousands of people with limited resources and English skills trying to figure out how to get to other parts of a country that is unfamiliar to them, with no food, little money, no place to sleep, no way to get medical care if they need it, that is deleterious to the health, safety, and welfare of our county."

"Without assistance, they would likely linger for days. With scorching summer heat on its way, it is unacceptable to leave these individuals to suffer and struggle on their own in our community," Garcia said.

The number of people coming through the U.S. border accelerated as Title 42 came to an end in mid-May.

A shorthand for expansive powers under U.S. law, Title 42 was first enacted by the Trump administration during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. For the last three years, Title 42 was used to quickly expel thousands of people from the U.S., including asylum seekers who have traveled through countries with high number of COVID-19 cases. The policy was implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 into historically cramped, and often unsanitary border facilities, allowing agents to process people in the field, and then expel them back to "their country of last transit," which was almost invariably Mexico.

Data from CBP published as part of the lawsuit, showed that on April 16, Border Patrol agents encountered 5,147 people across the southwest border, and there were 14,070 people in custody. As the week continued, the number of people in custody climbed slowly as the agency struggled to move people. By the end of that week, the agency had 18,270 in custody, however, the agency manged to release people within 67 hours on average

The number of people peaked on May 9 when Border Patrol agents encountered 10,640 people, and the agency had 26,924 people in custody. This continued to accelerated, and as Title 42 was slated to expire just before 9 p.m. on May 11, the agency had 28,241 people in custody.

DHS officials warned weeks before the policy's end that border officials could face up to 10,000 daily crossings per day, however, by early June, data from the agency showed "unlawful entries between ports of entry" declined by more than 70 percent since May 11. And, overall, encounters were below 4,000 per day. This includes over 1,000 people who sought protection inside the U.S. through the CBPOne application, and another 11,500 people who brought into the U.S. following credible fear interviews.

Data from FEMA shows the New York City Office of Management and Budget will receive over $104 million in funding during the next round of funding this fiscal year—nearly 36 percent of the total $291 million available for communities under SSP.

Pima County will receive a little more than $8.4 million, and the World Hunger Ecumenical Task Force—a Phoenix-based charity, which manages aid for Maricopa, Cochise and Yuma Counties, as well as Mesa, Ariz.—will receive just $15.5 million this fiscal year, according to data from FEMA.

As Title 42 was about to end, Pima County came "perilously close" to leaving asylum seekers without shelter in Tucson's streets just as Title 42 expired, however, "heroic work" by staff and volunteers as part of the county's sheltering network kept this from happening, officials said. The complex sheltering network and constant coordination ensured every migrant released to the county had a place to go, they said during a briefing in May. Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher said FEMA-backed funding allowed the county to continue this work.

The Department of Homeland Security—which manages FEMA and CBP—announced new spending on Monday, writing the National Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program has allocated more than $400 million to support communities aiding migrants across the U.S., including $332.5 million that will go to 35 charities and local governments after May 5.

Sinema — who left the Democratic Party to become an independent after facing a primary challenge from U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego — has been sharply critical of the Biden administration's response along the border, repeatedly calling the rising influx of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. a "crisis."

In early April, she traveled with four Republicans—including freshman U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani—to visit Naco, Ariz., and meet with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Art del Cueto, the vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents many Border Patrol agents, for a "line tour."

During a briefing with officials from Pima County, the Nogales, and Catholic Community Services just days before the end of Title 42, she again called the influx a "crisis." The result of the "federal government's failure to prepare for the inevitable and a failure by Washington to put politics aside and deliver lasting results for Arizona communities," she said.

Sinema and the other senators argued the Biden administration had "subverted the will of Congress" by sending so much money to New York.

"Instead of prioritizing Shelter and Services Program funding to border communities as primarily intended by Congress, they’ve awarded New York City over $100 million without transparency or oversight of how funding levels were determined," they wrote. "This failure puts the future of this program at risk and hurts our communities’ abilities to secure the border, keep communities safe, and ensure the fair and humane treatment of migrants," they said.