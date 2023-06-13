Pima County's free legal clinics help seal old criminal records

Pima County will hold free legal clinics on June 20 and August 22 to help those who have been convicted of, charged with, or arrested for certain crimes petition to seal their criminal records.

Attorneys and paralegals from the county's Public Defense Services Department will be available to assess individual situations and help fill out paperwork.

Since Jan. 1, 2023, individuals who meet the criteria can ask a court to have their records sealed under ARS 13-911, a new law passed by the Arizona Legislature. Once a record is sealed, it is hidden from most background checks, potential employers and landlords, and only accessible by the government.

In order to be able to seal a record, a person must pay off all court-ordered fines and fees and complete a mandatory waiting period, which ranges from 10 years from the completion of their sentence for a class 2 or 3 felony, to two years for a class 2 or 3 misdemeanor.

Certain violent crimes and sexual offenses are exempt from being sealed.

Even if someone has an offense sealed, there are certain cases in which they may still have to disclose it to a potential employer, such as if they had a theft charge and were applying for a job handling money, said Pima County Public Defender Megan Page.

“If people are on the fence, they should come,” said Page. “The law is complicated and they can at least get answers.”

A person might want to seal their arrest records from public view to regain access to housing, work or loans. Petitioning the court where they were charged can allow them to fill out applications without having to detail their criminal records.

Each court is only able to seal records under its control or those held by the Department of Public Safety, the prosecutor’s offices and other law enforcement agencies. Any case record published online or anywhere else before an order to seal them is granted may still be accessible.

Expungement helps seal criminal records, even keeping them from coming up during prosecution in the future, but is a limited process. Marijuana-related criminal records are the only ones that can be expunged under Arizona law, a process made available by the passage of Prop. 207 by voters in 2020.

The clinics will be held Tuesday, June 20, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Public Defense Services building's 10th floor conference room at 33 N. Stone Ave. No appointment is necessary. Those who are interested can visit pima.gov/knowyourrights for more information.

Public Defense Services offers other free legal clinics as well, and their website includes information on restoring rights, marijuana record expungements and basic rights. The office oversees the work of the Public Defender, Legal Defender, Legal Advocate, Public Fiduciary, Office of Court Appointed Counsel, Office of Children’s Counsel and the Mental Health Defender.