Tucson hires Kristina Swallow to lead city Planning and Development Dep't

Kristina Swallow, the former director of Nevada's Department of Transportation, has been tapped to lead Tucson's Planning and Development Services Department, city officials announced Monday.

After an "extensive national search and competitive process," officials said they were "thrilled to announce the appointment" of Swallow to head the municipal agency.

"With an impressive background and a wealth of experience, Swallow brings a fresh perspective and invaluable expertise to this pivotal role," city officials said.

Swallow graduated from the University of Arizona in 1994, earning a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. She later attained a master's in civil engineering from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Swallow served as the director for Nevada's Department of Transportation until December, managing a budget of $1 billion and around 1,800 employees. During her tenure, she oversaw more than 200 projects over three years, including the completion of Nevada's Project Neon—a $1 billion dollar project involving about 4 miles of Interstate 15 and the "Spaghetti Bowl" near downtown Las Vegas, considered the busiest stretch of highway in the state, according to NDOT.

"During her tenure, she demonstrated exceptional leadership by overseeing the planning, construction, maintenance, and operations of the state highway system," Tucson officials wrote. "Under her guidance, a dedicated and talented team of 1,800 employees consistently achieved remarkable results."

"With nearly three decades of experience in engineering and management across various sectors, Swallow has successfully undertaken numerous projects at the local, state, and federal levels," city officials said, adding Swallow's understanding of both public and private sectors "further enhances her ability to make meaningful contributions to the city of Tucson."

Swallow has deep-rooted ties to Southern Arizona, and her family continues to live in Tucson.

"I'm excited about returning to my hometown and reconnecting with old acquaintances while forging new friendships," Swallow said.

"With her strategic vision, Swallow is poised to guide Planning and Development Services through an era of positive transformation," officials said, adding Swallow is enthusiastic about "addressing the challenges" facing the city.

"Recognizing the department's challenges is an important step towards positive change. By acknowledging these issues, we demonstrate our dedication to addressing them," said Swallow. "The support of the community is integral to our success. Together, we can continue to improve and celebrate the department's accomplishments."

The city's department manages permits and planning for new construction, including residential and commercial buildings in the city limits, as well as permits for remodels, building-use changes, utility re-connections, and code violations.

The department also manages Accessory Dwelling Units, or "casitas" in the city of Tucson. While casitas are part of Tucson's history, in 2022 the mayor and City Council approved an expanded use of under 1,000-square-foot units in an effort to establish more affordable housing in Tucson.

In recent years, the department has been criticized for slow processing times, difficultly in getting new buildings to comply with current code, and ways the department may hamstring infill and new development.

Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega said he was confident she "will be an exceptional addition to the city's leadership team" and that her "arrival marks an exciting chapter" for the department.

"Her proven track record, combined with her passion for community engagement, will undoubtedly drive progress and contribute to the continued success of Tucson," Ortega said.